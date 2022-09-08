Stingrays Acquire Rights to Defenseman Michael Kim

September 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have acquired the ECHL rights to defenseman Michael Kim from the Maine Mariners in exchange for forward Nick Isaacson and future considerations. Kim signed an AHL contract with Hershey earlier today.

Kim, 27, split last season with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds and ECHL's Maine Mariners. Kim began the season on a contract with the Mariners, signing a PTO before earning an AHL contract with Springfield last December. In 59 combined games last year, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound defenseman recorded 28 points on two goals and 26 assists.

The native of Toronto, ON broke into the league in 2019 after completing a four-year career at Boston College that included a Hockey East Championship, being named to the Hockey East Third All-Star Team, and serving as team captain in 2017-18. During Kim's professional career, the blueliner has played 49 games between the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Springfield Thunderbirds, tallying 10 assists. Additionally, Kim accumulated 52 points on six goals and 46 assists in 123 games for the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers, Jacksonville Icemen, and Maine Mariners.

The Stingrays will open the 2022-23 home campaign on October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.