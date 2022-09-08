Stingrays Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

September 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - South Carolina Stingrays single-game tickets for the 2022-23 East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) regular season go on sale this morning, September 8th, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Fans can purchase tickets at 30% off the box office pricing through this Sunday, September 11th, at 11:59 p.m. in honor of the Stingrays' 30th anniversary celebration. The flash sale is available online only using the code RAYS30.

"A milestone season like our 30th anniversary here in the Lowcountry is a real reason to celebrate," said Vice President of Ticket Sales, Sam Bays. "The fans and community of the Charleston area have supported us every step of the way, so we can't wait to see them all again this season to celebrate together."

The Stingrays open the 2022-23 home campaign at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, October 22nd with puck drop set for 6:05 p.m. Beat the rush and come out early for the Bud Light Pregame Tailgate Party from 4-6 p.m. The first 2,500 fans at the game will receive a 2022-23 magnet schedule presented by MUSC Health.

Grab your tickets for fan-favorite promotions including Teddy Bear Toss (December 3rd), Military Appreciation night (January 14th), and Star Wars Night (February 25th). The Stingrays will host a season-long eight-game homestand from February 18th through March 5th.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 8, 2022

Stingrays Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - South Carolina Stingrays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.