Mariners Acquire Isaacson from South Carolina

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners completed a trade with the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday, acquiring forward Nick Isaacson in exchange for the rights to defenseman Michael Kim. The move comes as Kim signs a contract with the South Carolina's American Hockey League affiliate, the Hershey Bears.

Isaacson is a 23-year-old forward from Oakville, Ontario, who was a rookie for the Stingrays in 2021-22. He skated in 26 games, putting up 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists), while also seeing AHL time with Hershey on a three-game loan.

Prior to turning pro, Isaacson played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League for the Peterborough Pirates and Mississauga Steelheads. He had a brief stint of Canadian college hockey in USports, with the University of Guelph.

Michael Kim was one of four players issued a qualifying offer by the Mariners on July 1st, and signs the third AHL deal of his career by inking with Hershey. Coming out of Boston College in 2019, he initially signed with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. Last season, after starting the year on a Mariners contract, he reached a deal with the Springfield Thunderbirds. Kim played in 33 games for Maine in 2021-22, with two goals and 19 assists.

