Idaho Steelheads Agree to Terms with Rookie Defenseman Adam Samuelsson for 2022-23 Season

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has agreed to terms with rookie defenseman Adam Samuelsson for the 2022-23 season.

Samuelsson, 22, enters his first professional season in North America after spending the last two seasons in Sweden playing for Mariestad BoIS (HockeyEttan) totaling 15 points (6G, 9A) in 57 games.

The 6-foot-6, 240lb defenseman spent two years at the U.S. National Development Program from 2016-18. During the 2017-18 season, he recorded 24 points (4G, 20A) in 62 games and captured a Silver Medal at the U18 World Junior Championships. After his time with the USNTDP, he played seven games at Boston College in 2018-19 before heading back to junior hockey in December where he finished the season in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers logging nine points (1G, 8A) in 33 games. In his final year of junior hockey during the 2019-20 campaign, he began the season as an assistant captain with Sioux City tallying five assists in 10 games before finishing the year in the OHL with the Sudbury Wolves tallying 17 points (3G, 14A) in 43 games.

Samuelsson is the son of two-time NHL Stanley Cup Champion, Ulf Samuelsson, who helped the Pittsburgh Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1992 and 1993. The former defenseman played 16 seasons in the NHL from 1984-2000 splitting time with the Hartford Whalers (84-90), Pittsburgh Penguins (91-95), New York Rangers (96-99), Detroit Red Wings (98-99), and Philadelphia Flyers (99-00) accumulating 332 points (57G, 275) in 1,080 career games along with 2,453 penalty minutes.

Adam's older brother, Henrik, spent parts of two seasons with the Steelheads from 2017-19 registering 53 points (21G, 32A) in 72 games.

