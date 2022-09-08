Rush Sign Zach Court

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Thursday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forward Zach Court has been signed to a contract for the 2022-23 season.

"I'm excited to be returning to the Black Hills for another season," Court said. "I cannot wait to get back to The Monument and to play in front of the best fans in the league. I'm looking forward to getting back with my teammates and coaches, building off of last season and making a run at the Kelly Cup."

Court returns to Rapid City, where he appeared in 41 games during his rookie season in 2021-22. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native recorded four goals along with eight assists. Prior to turning pro, he played collegiately at the University of Alaska-Anchorage for two seasons.

"Zach came to camp last season betting on himself to prove he belongs in the ECHL. Coming to us on a tryout he showed the staff his heart, desire and how he wanted to be a part of our group," Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. "He is the ultimate teammate both on and off the ice. We can't wait to get going and to get him back on the ice with the group in a few weeks."

