Ghost Pirates Add Alex Carrier to Forward Corps

SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Alex Carrier for the 2022-2023 season.

Carrier, 31, spent last season with the Adirondack Thunder, posting eight points (six goals, two assists) in 40 games. The St-Elzear, QC native has made 357 appearances in the ECHL over the previous nine seasons, suiting up with the Trenton Titans, Elmira Jackals, Wichita Thunder, Wheeling Nailers, Orlando Solar Bears, Utah Grizzlies, Atlanta Gladiators and the Allen Americans, along with the Thunder in Glens Falls, NY.

A right-handed winger standing at 6-foot-3, Carrier has familiarity with Ghost Pirates Assistant Coach Alex Loh, who served as Adirondack's head coach for the past three years.

"For me, he's a professional," Loh said. "He always has handled himself in a professional manner. When you're establishing a new organization, it's important to have guys like that Alex that can set the tone on the ice, in the locker room and in the community. He's going to come in and make sure things are being run the right way. I know that I can trust him, and by extension, I know that Rick will be able to trust him as well."

Loh was an assistant coach during Carrier's first tenure with the Thunder in 2015-16; Carrier rejoined the club in 2018.

"Alex is really personable and approachable; I think he's going to be a valuable asset," Carrier said. "He's very knowledgeable. He analyzes the game like no other coach I've played for, so I think Rick and him are going to be extremely helpful for the entire team to have."

After spending his junior hockey career in the QMJHL with the Val-d'Or Foreurs, Carrier played in Austria with EC Salzburg in 2011-12. The 2022-23 campaign will mark Carrier's tenth season in the ECHL.

"I've been giggling like a kid on Christmas just to go down to Savannah," Carrier said. "I've heard the fans are so excited to have hockey there. Feeling like you have the support of the fans and the community like that is amazing. I'm really excited to connect with the city and be a leader in the locker room."

Carrier joins forward Spencer Dorowicz, defensemen Clayton Phillips and Tristan Thompson and goaltender Darion Hanson as players who have agreed to terms with the Ghost Pirates.

