Grizzlies Sign Forward Cam Strong

September 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the 2022 Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, have signed forward Cam Strong for the 2022-2023 season.

Last season Strong played in 19 games with the Reading Royals and had 9 points (4 goals, 5 assists). He was traded to South Carolina on February 22, 2022 and had 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) with the Stingrays.

Strong played in 29 games with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls in the 2020-2021 season. In Birmingham he was a teammate with Tyler Penner, who is signed with Utah for the upcoming campaign.

Strong played at Dartmouth College from 2016-2020. He was an alternate captain his senior year. Cam was an AHCA All-American Scholar all 4 years he was in college. In four years at Dartmouth he played in 119 games, scoring 22 goals and 10 assists.

Watch the latest Grizzlies videos and content on the Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/THEUTAHGRIZZLIES. Tickets are available for the 2022-2023 season, including the Grizzlies 5 game pack, which ensures tickets to the 5 biggest Saturday home games of the season, starting at $65.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.