Mariners, Railers Renew Vip Rivalry Cup with Preseason Series

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners and Worcester Railers have announced a pair of preseason games to be played on October 15th and 16th, the weekend before the regular season begins. The Mariners will host the game on Sunday, October 16th at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn, Maine at 5 PM. The preseason series kicks off the second season of the "VIP Rivalry Cup," presented by VIP Tires & Service.

Tickets for the game on Sunday, October 16th will be $10 and will be available for purchase online through the Norway Savings Bank Arena website or at the door. Doors will open at 4 PM and concessions will be available. The Mariners will also have a selection of merchandise for sale. The day prior, on Saturday, October 15th, the two teams will play at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center at 7 PM. A radio broadcast of both games will be available at MarinersOfMaine.com/listen or the Mixlr App.

Last season, the Mariners and Railers competed for the "VIP Rivalry Cup" for the first time, raising the stakes of the rivalry that will enter its fourth season this year. The teams faced off 14 times in 2021-22, with the Railers winning eight to claim the Cup. The Mariners got the last laugh, however, overcoming the Railers for the final playoff spot in the North Division. In the all-time head-to-head series, the Mariners hold a 23-16 edge.

During the 2022-23 regular season, the Mariners and Railers will face off 11 times - six times in Portland and five in Worcester. Ten of the 11 meetings do not happen until after the New Year, with the first meeting not until December 28th, at the Cross Insurance Arena. Both teams have rookie head coaches this season, with Terrence Wallin becoming the Mariners new bench boss and Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman, who was Worcester's captain last season, taking over the Railers reigns.

VIP Tires & Service, a Quirk family-owned business for 95 years based in Auburn, Maine, operates 65 locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts providing retail and wholesale tires and installation, and professional automotive services. VIP is the place where New Englanders turn for everything they need to keep their vehicles running at peak performance. For more information, visit: www.vipauto.com.

The Mariners 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions at 6 PM. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and 10-ticket flex plans for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com. Single game tickets will go on sale September 27th at 10 AM ET.

