Thunder Re-Sign Ryan Smith for 2023-24 Season

July 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Ryan Smith for the 2023-24 season.

Smith, 26, recorded 16 goals and 26 assists for 42 points in 70 games during the 2022-23 season for the Thunder. The Virginia native has played 140 total regular-season games with Adirondack and has 27 goals and 42 assists for 69 points. He also appeared in two games with the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 campaign.

"Ryan Smith has turned himself into a complete 200-foot player at our level," said head coach Pete MacArthur. "He is dependable in all situations, treats himself like a professional, and is a great teammate. We are excited for Ryan to take another step in his development here in Adirondack!"

Prior to starting his professional career, the right-handed forward played four years at the University of Maine and served as the team's assistant captain during the 2019-20 season. In 126 NCAA games, Smith had 18 goals and 17 assists for 38 points.

