Nailers Re-Sign Louie Roehl

July 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers defenseman Louie Roehl

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers defenseman Louie Roehl(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their fourth player signing of the 2023 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed defenseman Louie Roehl to an ECHL contract.

Roehl, 25, had a strong first professional season, as his offensive game saw significant growth from college to the pros. Louie finished the year fourth among Nailers rookies with four goals, 20 assists, and 24 points in 60 games, and also posted a +4 rating. The defender enjoyed lots of good stretches throughout the campaign, as he posted a points streak of at least three games on four different occasions. Roehl's first career point and first career goal both came during one of those runs, as he dished out a third period assist in a 6-5 comeback win at Fort Wayne on December 2nd, then lit the lamp in a 4-3 home triumph over Toledo two days later. One of Louie's best stretches of the season came in the middle of March, when he recorded six points in six games to go along with a +7 rating.

"Louie is a leader, who gives you every ounce of what he has every game," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He showed us a lot last season as a rookie, and we will be counting on him for even more this year."

Prior to turning pro, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota native attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth for five years, where he majored in Communication. Louie got the opportunity to taste tons of success with the Bulldogs, as he was a member of two NCAA National Championship teams, as well as two NCHC Conference Champions. Roehl was an extremely reliable player in college, as he played in all of his school's games in four of his five seasons and 180 of 186 games overall.

Louie Roehl and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2023-24 season on the road against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 21st. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 4th against the Reading Royals at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.