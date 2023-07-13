Komets Add Two More to the Roster

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that forwards Kamerin Nault and Parker Saretsky have inked deals for the upcoming season.

Nault, 27, split last season between the Reading Royals and the Fife Flyers of the EIHL. The 6'2 winger has appeared in 108 ECHL games with Greenville, Reading, Kansas City, and Atlanta, scoring 38 goals and 36 assists for 74 total points. Nault has also skated in five AHL games with Manitoba and Charlotte.

"Kamerin is a player who adds good size and a track record for producing at our level," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "He is a player who can play up and down our lineup and can be used in every situation."

After four years at Michigan Tech University, Saretsky (sur-rett-ski), 24, will be turning pro. The Wainwright, Alberta, native finished his final college season with seven goals and 13 assists.

"Parker is a young player coming to us from a school with a very good hockey program. They have been a top 10 team in the nation during his career and his skill will be a nice addition to our roster," said Kallechy.

The Komets will open the season on October 20, at Indy, with the home opener on October 21, against the Fuel.

