Everblades Re-Sign Will Calverley

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades President Craig Brush, along with General Manager and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced the team has re-signed forward Will Calverley to a standard player contract.

Calverley, 24, joined Florida late in the regular season last year from Merrimack College. The Scarborough, Ontario native got one goal and one assist in six regular-season games before a strong postseason run with three goals and two assists in 12 games helped the Everblades win a second consecutive Kelly Cup.

Before turning professional, Calverley played five seasons of NCAA hockey, with four seasons at RIT before finishing this year at Merrimack. In five collegiate campaigns, he totaled 111 points (52 goals and 59 assists) in 163 games. The centerman's tenure was highlighted by a pair of AHA First All-Star Team selections (2021 and 2022), AHA West Co-Player of the Year, and Best Defensive Forward of the Year honors in 2021, while also being named an ACHA/CCM East Second Team All-American in 2021.

Prior to his college days, the left-shot forward spent two seasons with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the British Columbia Hockey League and the North York Rangers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

