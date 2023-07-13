Admirals Bring Back Leading Scorers from 2022-23 Season

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced today they have signed forwards Ryan Foss and Danny Katic to standard player contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Foss, 27, returns to the Admirals after completing his professional season in the United States where he led Norfolk in assists (29) and points (45). He scored his first professional goal on November 12, 2022 against the Newfoundland Growlers. Foss posted two assists on December 23 against Reading. From there, he scored a point in eight-straight games dating to January 11, 2023. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound forward would finish the campaign with 16 goals, including an overtime winner against Trois-Rivières on March 25.

"We want players on the rise and I think Ryan emulates that," said Admirals head coach Jeff Carr. "He adapted to controlling most of the play in the back half of the year. He scored very timely goals, went to the dirty areas, and got rewarded for his efforts."

The Ontario native spent the 2021-22 season in France playing for Neuilly-sur-Marne, finishing second on the team in points (36). In their four-game playoff run, Foss would corral five assists which led the team.

"I am very excited to be back in Norfolk," said Foss. "Everyone in the organization has been top-notch and more importantly are great people. We took some strides in the second half last season and we are looking to take that next step as a team and give our amazing fans a lot more to cheer about. We are all hungry to get back after it and are counting down the days until the season starts."

Katic, 22, also recently completed his first season as a professional with the Admirals in 2022-23. The Ontario native finished the campaign leading Norfolk in goals (18) and finishing second in points (40). Much like Foss, Katic's individual numbers took a step forward when he notched one assist in the December 23 victory over Reading. Over the next seven games, he posted at least one point.

"I think Danny is a true, old-school, net-front player for us," said Carr. "There is no quit in him and is a heart-and-soul player that got rewarded for his hard work."

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward suited up for the University of Toronto (USports) in 2021-22. He registered 16 points in 17 regular season games. Katic played five seasons with the Saginaw Spirit in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

"I am really excited to get back to Norfolk to see all the guys and all the great fans," said Katic. "I'm looking forward to continuing what we built from last year into a Kelly Cup run and look forward to taking the next step in my own career."

The Admirals will open the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 in Savannah against the Ghost Pirates. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25 when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers. The full schedule can be seen HERE. Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are ON SALE NOW. These packages come with flexible payment options and exclusive member benefits that include 28% off tickets, 15% off merch, your choice of seat for all home games, and the Never Wasted Ticket Program!

