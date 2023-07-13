Icemen to Announce New NHL & AHL Affiliates on Monday
July 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Icemen will host a media conference to introduce the team's new NHL and AHL affiliates on Monday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. at the Community First Igloo. The event is open to the public and to the media. Media will be granted interview access to team officials.
What:âââââââJacksonville Icemen NHL & AHL Affiliation Announcement
When:âââââââMonday, July 17th, 10:00 a.m.
Where: Community First Igloo
3605 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Who:ââââââââJacksonville Icemen, Community First Igloo, New Affiliate Representatives
Why:ââââââââTo introduce the Icemen's new affiliates.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from July 13, 2023
- Icemen to Announce New NHL & AHL Affiliates on Monday - Jacksonville Icemen
- Everblades Re-Sign Will Calverley - Florida Everblades
- Mavericks Add Bradley Schoonbaert - Kansas City Mavericks
- Admirals Bring Back Leading Scorers from 2022-23 Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Re-Sign Louie Roehl - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Name Pat Mikesch Fourth Head Coach in Franchise History - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.