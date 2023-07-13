Icemen to Announce New NHL & AHL Affiliates on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Icemen will host a media conference to introduce the team's new NHL and AHL affiliates on Monday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. at the Community First Igloo. The event is open to the public and to the media. Media will be granted interview access to team officials.

What:âââââââJacksonville Icemen NHL & AHL Affiliation Announcement

When:âââââââMonday, July 17th, 10:00 a.m.

Where: Community First Igloo

3605 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Who:ââââââââJacksonville Icemen, Community First Igloo, New Affiliate Representatives

Why:ââââââââTo introduce the Icemen's new affiliates.

