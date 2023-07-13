Mavericks Add Bradley Schoonbaert

July 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - As the sixth member of the 2023-24 edition of the Kansas City Mavericks, the team announced the signing of forward Bradley Schoonbaert.

A Manitoba native, Schoonbaert was a member of the University of Calgary's 2022-23 USports Canada West championship team. In four seasons as a Calgary Dino, Schoonbaert scored 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) and added give goals in 15 postseason contests.

Additionally, Schoonbaert (6-0, 181) was the leading scorer on the 2017-18 Steinbach Pistons MJHL championship squad.

The Kansas City Mavericks open up the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 at the Wichita Thunder. The team's home opener follows the next day with a 6:05 puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena against Wichita. Multi-game ticket plans are on sale now. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to make sure you don't miss a minute of Kansas City's professional hockey team.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.