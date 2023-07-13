Mavericks Add Bradley Schoonbaert
July 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - As the sixth member of the 2023-24 edition of the Kansas City Mavericks, the team announced the signing of forward Bradley Schoonbaert.
A Manitoba native, Schoonbaert was a member of the University of Calgary's 2022-23 USports Canada West championship team. In four seasons as a Calgary Dino, Schoonbaert scored 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) and added give goals in 15 postseason contests.
Additionally, Schoonbaert (6-0, 181) was the leading scorer on the 2017-18 Steinbach Pistons MJHL championship squad.
The Kansas City Mavericks open up the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 at the Wichita Thunder. The team's home opener follows the next day with a 6:05 puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena against Wichita. Multi-game ticket plans are on sale now. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to make sure you don't miss a minute of Kansas City's professional hockey team.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from July 13, 2023
- Everblades Re-Sign Will Calverley - Florida Everblades
- Mavericks Add Bradley Schoonbaert - Kansas City Mavericks
- Admirals Bring Back Leading Scorers from 2022-23 Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Re-Sign Louie Roehl - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Name Pat Mikesch Fourth Head Coach in Franchise History - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.