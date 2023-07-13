Walleye Name Pat Mikesch Fourth Head Coach in Franchise History

July 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye on Thursday announced Pat Mikesch as the new head coach for the hockey club. Mikesch becomes the fourth head coach in franchise history after serving eight seasons (2014-22) as general manager and head coach of the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pat to the Walleye," said Joe Napoli, Walleye president and CEO. "He is well respected within the hockey community and has a proven history of recruiting and developing elite hockey players."

Mikesch spent a total of 11 seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers. He joined the USHL club in 2011 and served as associate head coach and director of scouting under Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde. He was promoted to head coach in June 2014 after Lalonde was named head coach for the Walleye. Mikesch led the Gamblers to five winning seasons and three playoff appearances in his eight years as head coach. While at Green Bay, he coached and assisted in the development of nearly 30 players who were drafted by the NHL, including Casey Mittelstadt, Nick Schmaltz, Jordan Schmaltz, Andrew Peeke, Andy Welinski, Mason Lohrei, and Gustav Olofsson.

"Pat's commitment to mentoring and building a positive culture focused on player growth and improvement makes him an excellent fit within our organization," said Neil Neukam, Walleye executive vice president and general manager. "We look forward to working with him and are confident his experience and skills will lead to continued success for our team and players."

Before Green Bay, Mikesch spent seven seasons (2004-11) as assistant coach at Michigan Technological University. He also led the United States U-17 team to three straight gold medals (2011-13) at the Five Nations Cup. He played for Michigan Tech from 1992-96 and eight seasons of pro hockey in the AHL, IHL, ECHL and Germany.

"I am extremely excited to be the next head coach of the Walleye," said Mikesch. "The Walleye strive for excellence, and it's an honor to be part of this first-class organization. I'm looking forward to dropping the puck on the season in front of the ECHL's most passionate fan base soon."

Originally from Hancock, Michigan, Mikesch and his wife Aimee have three adult children.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 13, 2023

Walleye Name Pat Mikesch Fourth Head Coach in Franchise History - Toledo Walleye

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.