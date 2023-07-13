Americans Announce Youth Camp

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce the Americans Youth Champions Camp set for July 31 to August 4th at the CUTX Event Center Community Rink.

This season all five days will be on the ice with a two-hour session from 1:45 PM to 3:45 PM. The Americans Coaching Staff along with current and former players will be on hand to assist led by Americans Head Coach Chad Costello.

The deadline to register for a camp spot is Monday, July 31 at 11:45 AM CT. Children ages 6 to 13 are welcome. Click this link for more information, Americans Youth Champions Camp.

The Americans open their 15th training camp this October. Allen will play a preseason game against the Tulsa Oilers on Friday, October 13th at 7:30 PM at NYTEX Sports Centre in Tarrant County.

