Thunder and Scheels Partner for Holiday Shopping Event

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today a partnership with SCHEELS for a Holiday Shopping Event Contest.

One lucky child will win a $500 shopping spree at SCHEELS with Thunderdog from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, December 10. Fans can nominate their son or daughter and letting us know how they have went above and beyond during the season of giving.

The deadline to nominate is Monday, December 4. The winner will be revealed on our social media channels.

Wichita returns home on Wednesday night to host the Tulsa Oilers for the first time this season. Join us for our second Ollie's Winning Wednesdays. Get four goal zone tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's Bargain Outlet for just $40.

