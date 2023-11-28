Defenseman Nick Leivermann Re-Assigned to Stingrays

November 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Nick Leivermann has been reassigned from Hershey to South Carolina.

Leivermann, 25, is in his first season of professional hockey and has one assist in three AHL games with the Hershey Bears. He recorded his first AHL point when he tallied an assist in Hershey's 5-4 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on November 17.

Before turning pro, Leivermann played five seasons of college hockey for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He tallied 78 points (23 goals, 55 assists) in 147 NCAA games. Leivermann played alongside Stingrays forward Jack Adams at Notre Dame for the last two seasons. A native of Eden Prairie, MN, Leivermann captained the Fighting Irish in 2022-23 and scored 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games.

The Stingrays return to action on November 29 for a Wednesday night home tilt against the Trois-Rivières Lions at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.