ECHL Transactions - November 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 28, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Rapid City:

Conner Bleackley, F

Savannah:

Jimmy Poreda, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brendan Less, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Matej Pekar, F recalled by Hartford

Delete Cristiano DiGiacinto, F recalled by Hartford

Delete Carter Robertson, D suspended by team

Iowa:

Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve

Delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Michael Turner, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Kansas City:

Add David Cotton, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Add Brad Schoonbaert, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Devine, D placed on reserve

Delete Ty Enns, F traded to Rapid City

Maine:

Add Reid Stefanson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/19)

Orlando:

Add Dilan Savenkov, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dilan Savenkov, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Brandon Yeamans, F signed contract, added to active roster

Reading:

Delete Will Cranley, G recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Savannah:

Add Jordan Kaplan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Add Jaxsen Wiebe, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Add Alec Butcher, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Delete Eddie Matsushima, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)

