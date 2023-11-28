Win in a Trip for Two to Margaritaville, Key West at the Royals "Christmas in Margaritaville" Game on December 2

November 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they are honoring the late Jimmy Buffett with a $5,000.00 value Margaritaville Beach House Key West Resort trip at their Christmas in Margaritaville promotional game on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo.

Three selected fans will have a chance to win two plane tickets for a one week stay at the Margaritaville Beach House Key West Resort. In addition to the one-week stay, the winner will also receive $1,000.00 in spending money on the trip with the opportunity to enjoy the tunes of Buffett and a cheeseburger in paradise!

To register, fans must come to the table located at the top of the stairs at the main entrance and fill out a registration form. Registration will be open from 6:00-6:40 p.m. the day of the game.

The entrant who selects the first of the three players to score a hat-trick will win the Margaritaville Beach House Key West Resort trip.

The winner must be in attendance at the game and follow these rules:

- Deadline to enter is by 6:40 p.m. at the registration table located at the top of the steps of the front entrance to Santander Arena on Saturday, December 2.

- Three entries will be pulled and have their choice of one Royals player to score a hat-trick in the game.

- A player may not be selected more than once.

- Winning entrants will be notified via phone call and given a full list of official rules of the selection process prior to puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

- Winning entrants must be present for the entirety of the game on December 2 to be eligible for the Margaritaville Beach House Key West Resort trip.

- Must be 18 years of age or older to enter.

The Christmas in Margaritaville game will also have the following promotions:

- Hawaiian Shirt GIVEAWAY (first 1,500 fans - sizes: M & XL)

- Pictures with Santa Claus & Slapshot

- $2 off craft draft beers from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

- Margarita deals at select locations around the concourse

- Music throughout the game by the late Jimmy Buffett

- Albright College Slapshot Saturdays: pre-game photo on the ice with Slapshot from 6:00-6:15 p.m. under section 109

- Christmas in Margaritaville themed specialty jerseys (available in Online Handbid Auction)

Upcoming Games:

La Noche de Los Royales - Dec. 8 vs. Trois-Rivières - Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union

Latin American music and dance performances

Spanish speaking in-arena host

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Night - Dec. 9 vs. Trois-Rivières

Join us as we salute our armed forces

Toss your teddy bears/stuffed animals onto the ice after the Royals' first goal

Military Appreciation specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Camo bucket hat

Taylor Swift Night (Royals Version) - Dec. 15 vs. Worcester

Sing your heart out as we celebrate Reading's own Taylor Swift!

Taylor Swift music playlist throughout the game

Friendship bracelet making

Dress as your favorite Taylor Swift Era

Swiftie trivia

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

