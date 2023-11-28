Win in a Trip for Two to Margaritaville, Key West at the Royals "Christmas in Margaritaville" Game on December 2
November 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they are honoring the late Jimmy Buffett with a $5,000.00 value Margaritaville Beach House Key West Resort trip at their Christmas in Margaritaville promotional game on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo.
Three selected fans will have a chance to win two plane tickets for a one week stay at the Margaritaville Beach House Key West Resort. In addition to the one-week stay, the winner will also receive $1,000.00 in spending money on the trip with the opportunity to enjoy the tunes of Buffett and a cheeseburger in paradise!
To register, fans must come to the table located at the top of the stairs at the main entrance and fill out a registration form. Registration will be open from 6:00-6:40 p.m. the day of the game.
The entrant who selects the first of the three players to score a hat-trick will win the Margaritaville Beach House Key West Resort trip.
The winner must be in attendance at the game and follow these rules:
- Deadline to enter is by 6:40 p.m. at the registration table located at the top of the steps of the front entrance to Santander Arena on Saturday, December 2.
- Three entries will be pulled and have their choice of one Royals player to score a hat-trick in the game.
- A player may not be selected more than once.
- Winning entrants will be notified via phone call and given a full list of official rules of the selection process prior to puck drop at 7:00 p.m.
- Winning entrants must be present for the entirety of the game on December 2 to be eligible for the Margaritaville Beach House Key West Resort trip.
- Must be 18 years of age or older to enter.
The Christmas in Margaritaville game will also have the following promotions:
- Hawaiian Shirt GIVEAWAY (first 1,500 fans - sizes: M & XL)
- Pictures with Santa Claus & Slapshot
- $2 off craft draft beers from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
- Margarita deals at select locations around the concourse
- Music throughout the game by the late Jimmy Buffett
- Albright College Slapshot Saturdays: pre-game photo on the ice with Slapshot from 6:00-6:15 p.m. under section 109
- Christmas in Margaritaville themed specialty jerseys (available in Online Handbid Auction)
-
Upcoming Games:
La Noche de Los Royales - Dec. 8 vs. Trois-Rivières - Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union
Latin American music and dance performances
Spanish speaking in-arena host
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Night - Dec. 9 vs. Trois-Rivières
Join us as we salute our armed forces
Toss your teddy bears/stuffed animals onto the ice after the Royals' first goal
Military Appreciation specialty jersey
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Giveaway: Camo bucket hat
Taylor Swift Night (Royals Version) - Dec. 15 vs. Worcester
Sing your heart out as we celebrate Reading's own Taylor Swift!
Taylor Swift music playlist throughout the game
Friendship bracelet making
Dress as your favorite Taylor Swift Era
Swiftie trivia
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
