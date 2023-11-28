Dmitry Kuzmin Recalled to Manitoba

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals announced on Tuesday that defenseman Dmitry Kuzmin has been reassigned to the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

Kuzmin, 20, was assigned to Norfolk on November 2 and skated in 10 games with the Admirals prior to his return to Manitoba. He scored his first professional goal in just his second game with Norfolk on November 5 against Maine.

The 5-foot-11 defenseman played last season with the Flint Firebirds in the Ontario Hockey League. With Flint, Kuzmin finished with 59 points in the regular season (14g, 45a). He also tallied eight points (1g, 7a) in seven playoff games.

