NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Dmitry Kuzmin Recalled to Manitoba

November 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release


NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals announced on Tuesday that defenseman Dmitry Kuzmin has been reassigned to the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

Kuzmin, 20, was assigned to Norfolk on November 2 and skated in 10 games with the Admirals prior to his return to Manitoba. He scored his first professional goal in just his second game with Norfolk on November 5 against Maine.

The 5-foot-11 defenseman played last season with the Flint Firebirds in the Ontario Hockey League. With Flint, Kuzmin finished with 59 points in the regular season (14g, 45a). He also tallied eight points (1g, 7a) in seven playoff games.

Check out the Norfolk Admirals Statistics

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

ECHL Stories from November 28, 2023


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central