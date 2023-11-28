Rush Make Three Moves Ahead of Wichita Game this Weekend.

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, three separate transactions ahead of Sunday's game in Wichita.

The Rush have acquired forward Ty Enns from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for cash considerations. Enns, from Cartwright, Manitoba, is a three-time NHCA conference champion in NCAA Division-III hockey and won the 2022 NCAA D-III National Championship with Adrian College.

Enns was the second-leading scoring for the Bulldogs during his senior season at Adrian and was the third-leading scorer in all of NCAA Division-III hockey that year.

Rapid City has also agreed to terms with free agent forward Brandon Yeamans. Hailing from Maple, Ontario, Yeamans played 10 games this season with the Allen Americans where he notched an assist and racked up 33 penalty minutes. A product of York University, Yeamans burst onto the ECHL scene with Cincinnati in the 2021-22 season with 66 penalty minutes in 30 games to accompany six points (4g, 2a).

The Rush have also waived forward Conner Bleackley who had logged three assists in 13 games with the Rush this season.

After dropping their last three games to the division-leading Idaho Steelheads, the Rush will visit Wichita for the final time this season on Sunday, December 3 at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game will be the only one this weekend, capping the lightest week of work this season for the Rush.

