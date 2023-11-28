ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced that Orlando's Jimmy Mazza has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #211, Savannah at Orlando, on Nov. 27.

Mazza is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction at 19:08 of the third period.

Mazza will miss Orlando's games at Jacksonville on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

