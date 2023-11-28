Sharks Assign Three to Wichita

November 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Sharks have reassigned goaltender Georgi Romanov along with defensemen Artem Guryev and Gannon Laroque from the Barracuda to the Thunder.

Romanov, 23, signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Sharks this past May. A native of Yekaterinburg, Russia, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound netminder is in his first year playing in North America. In eight games for the Barracuda, Romanov is 3-2-2 with a 3.50 goals-against and a .892 save percentage.

Last season, he played in 31 games last year for Gornyak-UGMK in the VHL (Vysshaya hokkeinaya liga), which is considered the second-highest level of pro hockey in Russia. Romanov went 8-13-5 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

Laroque, 20, joined the Thunder back in early November prior to the team's trip to Utah. He had one assist on November 10 in his only appearance in a Thunder uniform. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound blueliner was drafted by the Sharks in the fourth round (#103) during the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Guryev, 20, returns to Wichita after being recalled back in early November. He appeared in three games for the Thunder at the end of October. A native of Moskva, Russia, the 6-foot-4 220-pound blueliner was selected in the fifth round (#135 overall) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.