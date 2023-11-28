Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 6

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), collected a three-game away series sweep over Rapid City and ride a seven game winning streak into a three-game home series vs. Newfoundland this week. Idaho is tied with Greenville for the ECHL lead with a (14-2) record.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 29 vs. Newfoundland | 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 vs. Newfoundland | 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Newfoundland | 7:10 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Rapid City | 5-3 Win

After falling behind 2-0 after the first period the Steelheads scored three goals in a span of 5:07 in the second period thanks to Wade Murphy (9th), Mark Rassell (11th), and

Jake Murray (1st). After the Rush tied the game at 9:31 of the third period Murphy grabbed his second of the game 44 seconds later to give the Steelheads back the lead Keaton Mastrodonato (8th) would tack on the insurance goal with 5:25 left in regulation to secure the 5-3 win. Dylan Wells made 23 saves to improve to (7-0) on the season and (9-0) in his Idaho career.

Friday, Nov. 24 at Rapid City | 4-1 Win

Idaho led 2-0 after the first period thanks to an even strength goal from Keaton Mastrodonato (9th) at 7:59 and a power-play goal from Jack Becker (5th) with 2:06 left in the frame. Rapid City pulled within one at 7:10 of the middle stanza and then Mark Rassell (12th) made it 3-1 with 54 seconds left in the period. In his 100thprofessional game Ty Pelton-Byce (4th) scored his first power-play goal of the season with six minutes left in regulation to make it 4-1. Rookie goaltender Bryan Thomson made a career high 38 saves for his third straight win, now victorious in six of his last seven decisions.

Saturday, Nov. 25 at Rapid City | 5-3 Win

A.J. White recorded his second hat trick of the season as the Steelheads and Rush were tied at 3-3 through 40 minutes of play. Jack Becker (6th) scored for his second straight night giving Idaho a 4-3 lead 5:21 into the third period. With 7:09 left in the game Zane Franklin (6th) gave Idaho a 5-3 lead as Jade Miller tallied the assist, and his first multi-point game of the season as he scored early in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Jared Moe made 30 saves in net during his first professional start.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Idaho Steelheads (14-2-0-0, 28pts, 0.875)

2. Kansas City Mavericks (14-2-0-0, 26pts, 0.765)

3. Tulsa Oilers (8-6-2-0, 18pts, 0.563)

4. Wichita Thunder (6-11-2-0, 14pts, 0.368

5. Rapid City Rush (6-10-1-0, 13pts, 0.382)

6. Utah Grizzlies (6-7-0-0, 12pts, 0.462)

7. Allen Americans (5-10-1-0, 11pts, 0.344)

RECENT INDIVIDUAL MILESTONES

November 25: A.J. White scored his second hat trick, third of his career.

Jared Moe recorded a win in his first professional game.

November 24: Ty Pelton-Byce scored a goal in his 100th professional game.

November 22: Jake Murray scored his first professional goal.

UPCOMING INDIVIDUAL MILESTONES

A.J. White is five goals shy of 100 in his Idaho career

Wade Murphy is 10 games shy of 200 ECHL career games and three games shy of 300 career pro games

Everett Sheen is six wins shy of 150 as Head Coach

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Wade Murphy had points in two of three games in Rapid City (2-3-5) ... He is tied for second in points (23) in the ECHL ... He is tied for third in goals (10) and tied for fifth in assists (13) ... He has a point in five of his last six games (4-5-9) and a goal in three of his last five ... Tied for the team lead in multi-point games (7) ... Has a point in 13 of 16 games and a goal in eight of 16 games.

Mark Rassell had a goal/point in two of three games in Rapid City (2-1-3) ... He leads the ECHL in goals (12) and game winning goals (4) ... Tied for third in the league in points (22) ... Has a point in four of his last five games (2-5-7) ... Tied for the team lead in multi-point games (7) ... Has a point in 13 of 16 games and a goal in 10 of 16 games.

A.J. White was named ECHL Player of the Week on Monday for the first time in his career after recording his second hat trick of the season on Saturday and tallying a point in all three games at Rapid City (3-3-6) ... Tied for the league lead in power-play goals (5) and tied for third in power-play points (9) ... Has a point in seven of his last eight games (6-8-14) ... Has a point in 13 of 16 games.

Zane Franklin is on a career long seven game point streak (3-6-9) after recording a point in all three games at Rapid City (1-3-4) ... Tied for eighth in the ECHL in points (17) ... Has a point in 13 of his last 14 games (6-11-17).

Keaton Mastrodonato had a goal/point in two of three games at Rapid City (2-1-3) ... He is second amongst ECHL rookies in goals (9) and tied for third in points (19) ... Tied for second amongst league rookies in power-play points (8) and second in man advantage assists (6) ... Leads all rookies in shots (71) and third amongst all skaters ... Has a point in seven of his last nine games (7-5-12) and a goal in six of his last nine games ... Has a point in 10 of 16 games and a goal in eight games.

Jack Becker had a goal/point in two of three games (2-1-3) after scoring on Friday and Saturday night in Rapid City ... His power-play goal on Friday night was his first man advantage goal of the season ... He has a point in six of his last seven games (4-4-8).

Ty Pelton-Byce recorded a point in two of three games at Rapid City (1-2-3) ... He has a point in four of his last six games (3-2-5) ... He leads the ECHL at (+15).

Jade Miller returned to the lineup on Friday after missing the previous 12 games ... He scored a goal and added an assist on Saturday night.

Jake Murray tallied a point in two of three games at Rapid City (1-1-2) ... He has a point in four of his last five games (1-3-4) and is (+10) in his last six games.

Nick Canade has an assist in three of his last four games.

Demetrios Koumontzis made his season debut on Friday night recording three shots.

Seamus Donohue has a point in five of his last seven games (1-6-7) and in six of his last nine games (2-7-9) ... His 13 points (3-10-13) are first amongst Steelheads defensemen and sixth amongst league defenders ... His seven power-play points (2-5-7) are fourth amongst ECHL defensemen ... His two goals are tied for second and five assists are fourth.

Dawson Barteaux has points in five of his last eight games and is tied for second in the league at (+12).

Cody Haiskanen had an assist in two of three games at Rapid City ... He is second amongst Steelheads defenders in points (1-10-11).

Bryan Thomson made a career high 38 saves on Friday night ... He leads all ECHL rookie goalies in wins (6) and has won six of his last seven games.

TEAM NOTES

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM

Idaho has scored a league high 81 goals in 16 games and lead the league averaging (5.06) per game. The Steelheads set a franchise record last year scoring 290 in 72 games ... through 16 games they had 68. The Steelheads have scored four or more goals in seven straight games having scored five goals in three of those games. They have scored four or more goals in 14 of 16 games. Mark Rassell (12) leads the ECHL, Wade Murphy (10) is third, A.J. White (9) and Keaton Mastrodonato (9) are tied for fourth. Six players have six or more goals while 20 of 22 skaters have scored at least one goal ... 21 of 22 have at least one point.

GOALS FOR BY PERIOD

1st Period - 18 (4th in ECHL ... Goal in 10 games ... six multi goal first periods ... last five of eight games)

2nd Period - 38 (1st in ECHL ... Goal in 15 straight games ... 12 multi goal second period ... three or more goals in four last five games ... four goals, five times)

3rd Period - 24 (T3rd in ECHL ... Goal in 14 games ... seven multi goal third periods ... goal in last six of seven games)

SHOOTING GALLERY

Idaho leads the league averaging 40.63 shots per game. They have tallied 40 or more shots in nine of 16 games including five of their last six games. Idaho's 58 shots on Nov. 15 in a 6-2 win over Allen are the most by any team in the league this season. Their 23 shots in the first period on Nov. 15 are the second most by any team in the first period. Their 20 shots in the third period on Nov. 17 in a 5-1 win vs. Allen are the third most by any team in the ECHL in the final frame. Keaton Mastrodonato (71) ranks third amongst all ECHL skaters in shots while Mark Rassell (65) is fourth while Wade Murphy (61) is sixth. Patrick Kudla (38) is tied for sixth amongst all league defenders Seamus Donohue (37) is tied for seventh and Matt Register (35) is tied for ninth.

SHOTS BY PERIOD

1st Period - 234 SF (14.63 AVG) - Most in ECHL ... Double digits in 14 of 16 games ... seven of last eight ... 15 or more 8X

139 SA (8.69 AVG) - 5th Fewest in ECHL ... Single digits in 11 of 16 games ... including four straight

2nd Period - 220 SF (13.75 AVG) - Most in ECHL ... Double digits in 14 of 16 games ... including eight straight games

194 SA (12.13 AVG)

3rd Period - 193 SF (12.07 AVG) - Most in ECHL ... Double digits in 9 of 16 games ... including four of last six games

157 (9.81 AVG)

GOALS AGAINST COMING DOWN

The Steelheads are 11th in the ECHL in goals against average (2.94). They have allowed just 12 in their last six games allowing two or fewer in four.

GONE STREAKING

Idaho enters the week on a season long seven game winning streak where they have outscored their opponents 38-16. Last year they had five winning streaks of five or more games with their season long at 12 games from Dec. 9-Jan.4.

HOME COOKING

The Steelheads have won seven straight games in Boise and lead the ECHL in home victories. In those seven games Idaho has sold out in six of them including the largest crowd of the season on Nov. 17 (5,261). Idaho is outscoring their opponents 43-24 and have scored for or more goals in seven of eight games.

PLUS/MINUS LEADERS

Idaho has the top three plus/minus leaders in the league and four of the top 10 in the ECHL; Ty Pelton-Byce (+15), Wade Murphy (+14), and Dawson Barteaux/Patrick Kudla (+12), tied for third. Jake Murray (+11) is tied for fourth overall, fourth amongst defenders. Mark Rassell (+11) is tied for fifth.

COMING FROM BEHIND

The Steelheads had two come from behind wins this past week in Rapid City. On Wednesday they trailed 2-0 after the first period and won 5-3. On Saturday they trailed 1-0 after the first period and won 4-1. Overall, the Steelheads are 3-1 when trailing after the first period this season, 3-0 on the road.

SCORING FIRST

Idaho is tied for second in the league when scoring first this season. Of the ten times they have scored first this year they have come away victorious in nine of them with the only loss coming on Nov. 11 at Wheeling, 5-2. The Steelheads have scored first in six of their last eight games and in five of eight home games.

POWER-PLAY COMING TO LIFE

The Steelheads finished last week (3-for-9, 33.3%) on the power-play and are tied for fifth in the league, (16-for-67, 23.9%) ... They have scored a man advantage goal in back-to-back games and five of their last seven games (6-for-26, 23.1%) and six of last nine games (12-for-39, 31%) ... Nine different players have scored a power-play goal while 12 have tallied a point ... A.J. White (5-4-9) and Keaton Mastrodonato (2-6-8) are the top two leaders on the club in power-play points.

PENALTY KILL ON THE RISE

Idaho finished (8-for-8) on the penalty kill in Rapid City and are eighth in the league (57-for69, 82.6%). Over their last five games they are (15-for-16, 93.8%).

ROAD WARRIORS

The Steelheads are (7-1) on the road this season outscoring their opponents 35-22. Their seven road wins are second in the league.

PLAYING WITH A LEAD

Idaho has scored first in six of their last eight games and in 10 of their last 14 games ... They are (9-1) when scoring first this season ... They are (5-1) when leading after the first period and lead the ECHL when leading after 40 minutes of play winning all 11 games, they have led ... The Steelheads have trailed just four times (3-1) after the first period and twice after two periods (0-2).

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Mark Rassell (12)

Assists: Wade Murphy (13)

Points: Mark Rassell (23)

Plus/Minus: Ty Pelton-Byce (+15)

PIMs: Wade Murphy (29)

PPGs: A.J. White (5)

GWGs: Mark Rassell (4)

Shots: Keaton Mastrodonato (71)

Wins: Dylan Wells (7)

GAA: Bryan Thomson (2.62)

SV%: Bryan Thomson (.913)

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for this season or visit Ticketmaster.

