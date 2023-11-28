Americans Weekly
November 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play two games this week at home. On Friday night, the Utah Grizzlies make a stop in North Texas for the first time this season. Utah is 6-7-0 this year with 12 points, one point ahead of the Americans in the Mountain Division. On Saturday the Wichita Thunder will be here for Star Wars Night in Allen. Call 972-912-1000 for ticket information.
Last Week's Record: 2-0-1
Overall record: 5-10-1-0
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday November 22
Score: Allen 5 at Wichita 3 Final
Friday, November 24TH
Score: Allen 5 at Tulsa 4 Final
Saturday, November 25TH
Score: Allen 5 at Tulsa 6 Final
-- This Week --
Friday, December 1, vs. Utah Grizzlies
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, December 2, vs. Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (8) Matt Marcinew
Assists - (12) Kris Myllari
Points - (19) Matt Marcinew
Power Play Goals - (4) Colby McAuley
Power Play Assists - (10) Kris Myllari
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Grant Hebert and Liam Finlay
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and three others
Game Winning Goals - (1) Matt Marcinew
First Goal - (2) Grant Hebert
Insurance Goals - (1) Kris Myllari
Penalty Minutes - (56) Mikael Robidoux
Plus/Minus - (+2) Justin Allen
Shots on Goal - (64) Matt Marcinew
Save Percentage - (0.956) Leevi Merilainen
Goalie Wins - (1) Leevi Merilainen
Americans Notables:
The Americans had their first winning week of the season (2-0-1).
Hank Crone has a team-leading six-game point streak (2 goals and 8 assists).
Kris Myllari leads the ECHL with 10 power play assists.
The Americans are 3-3-1 when scoring first.
Matt Marcinew is 11th overall in the ECHL in scoring with 19 points.
Colby McAuley is tied for second overall in the league with four power play goals.
The Americans are being outscored 30-16 in the second period.
Allen is averaging 3.13 goals per game.
Spencer Asuchak played in his 500th game for Allen on Saturday night in Tulsa.
