Americans Weekly

Allen Americans celebrate a game-winning goal

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play two games this week at home. On Friday night, the Utah Grizzlies make a stop in North Texas for the first time this season. Utah is 6-7-0 this year with 12 points, one point ahead of the Americans in the Mountain Division. On Saturday the Wichita Thunder will be here for Star Wars Night in Allen. Call 972-912-1000 for ticket information.

Last Week's Record: 2-0-1

Overall record: 5-10-1-0

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday November 22

Score: Allen 5 at Wichita 3 Final

Friday, November 24TH

Score: Allen 5 at Tulsa 4 Final

Saturday, November 25TH

Score: Allen 5 at Tulsa 6 Final

-- This Week --

Friday, December 1, vs. Utah Grizzlies

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, December 2, vs. Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (8) Matt Marcinew

Assists - (12) Kris Myllari

Points - (19) Matt Marcinew

Power Play Goals - (4) Colby McAuley

Power Play Assists - (10) Kris Myllari

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Grant Hebert and Liam Finlay

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and three others

Game Winning Goals - (1) Matt Marcinew

First Goal - (2) Grant Hebert

Insurance Goals - (1) Kris Myllari

Penalty Minutes - (56) Mikael Robidoux

Plus/Minus - (+2) Justin Allen

Shots on Goal - (64) Matt Marcinew

Save Percentage - (0.956) Leevi Merilainen

Goalie Wins - (1) Leevi Merilainen

Americans Notables:

The Americans had their first winning week of the season (2-0-1).

Hank Crone has a team-leading six-game point streak (2 goals and 8 assists).

Kris Myllari leads the ECHL with 10 power play assists.

The Americans are 3-3-1 when scoring first.

Matt Marcinew is 11th overall in the ECHL in scoring with 19 points.

Colby McAuley is tied for second overall in the league with four power play goals.

The Americans are being outscored 30-16 in the second period.

Allen is averaging 3.13 goals per game.

Spencer Asuchak played in his 500th game for Allen on Saturday night in Tulsa.

