Thunder Adds Defenseman Roswell

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Ethan Roswell for the 2023-24 season.

Roswell, 25, returns to North America after spending his first year as a pro in France with Dunkerque. A native of Paradise Valley, Arizona, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound blueliner tallied 24 points (9g, 15a) in 25 games and also recorded 10 points (5g, 5a) in nine playoff games. He was named to the France2 All-Star Team and scored the most goals in the league by a defenseman.

Prior to turning pro, Roswell played four years at Bentley University. He was named as an alternate captain in 2020-21 and selected as team captain during his senior year in 2021-22. He finished with 14 points (2g, 12a) in 93 career games with the Falcons.

Roswell was also selected as the 2022 Joe Tomasella Unsung Hero Award. He ranked fourth in the nation with 91 shot blocks in his final collegiate season. Roswell was also selected as a finalist for the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award, which is selected by the Hockey Commissioners Association.

