Rookie Defenseman Kenny Johnson Returns to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the club has agreed to terms with rookie defenseman Kenny Johnson, re-signing for the 2023-24 season.

Johnson, 25, appeared in seven ECHL games last season, five of which for the Solar Bears who claimed the rugged rearguard off waivers on Apr. 7. Johnson recorded his first professional point on a goal against the Savannah Ghost Pirates late in the 2022-23 season.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound blueliner played his collegiate hockey at Penn State University from 2019 through 2023, appearing in 40 games and scoring five points (1g-4a). During his Junior season, Johnson was named 2021-22 Academic All-Big Ten Honoree.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan native is the younger brother of Stanley Cup Champion defenseman Jack Johnson, who is a veteran of over 1,000 NHL games.

Keep up to speed with the Solar Bears roster updates from players past and present on the Orlando Solar Bears Off-Season Headquarters.

SOLAR BEARS PRESEASON ROSTER:

Forwards:

Luke Boka

Joe Carroll

Ryan Cox

Alex Frye

D-Jay Jerome

Brayden Low

Aaron Luchuk

Patrick Newell

Jamie Rome

Defensemen:

Ben Carroll

Chris Harpur

Louka Henault

Kenny Johnson

Jimmy Mazza

Chris Perna

Jay Powell

Mitchell Smith

Jake Stevens

Goaltenders:

Drennen Atherton

