Rookie Defenseman Kenny Johnson Returns to Solar Bears
September 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the club has agreed to terms with rookie defenseman Kenny Johnson, re-signing for the 2023-24 season.
Johnson, 25, appeared in seven ECHL games last season, five of which for the Solar Bears who claimed the rugged rearguard off waivers on Apr. 7. Johnson recorded his first professional point on a goal against the Savannah Ghost Pirates late in the 2022-23 season.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound blueliner played his collegiate hockey at Penn State University from 2019 through 2023, appearing in 40 games and scoring five points (1g-4a). During his Junior season, Johnson was named 2021-22 Academic All-Big Ten Honoree.
The Ann Arbor, Michigan native is the younger brother of Stanley Cup Champion defenseman Jack Johnson, who is a veteran of over 1,000 NHL games.
Keep up to speed with the Solar Bears roster updates from players past and present on the Orlando Solar Bears Off-Season Headquarters.
SOLAR BEARS PRESEASON ROSTER:
Forwards:
Luke Boka
Joe Carroll
Ryan Cox
Alex Frye
D-Jay Jerome
Brayden Low
Aaron Luchuk
Patrick Newell
Jamie Rome
Defensemen:
Ben Carroll
Chris Harpur
Louka Henault
Kenny Johnson
Jimmy Mazza
Chris Perna
Jay Powell
Mitchell Smith
Jake Stevens
Goaltenders:
Drennen Atherton
