ECHL Promotes Bernstein to Vice President of Marketing and Licensing

September 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that it has promoted Natalie Bernstein to Vice President of Marketing and Licensing.

Bernstein had served as the League's Director of Licensing and Events since the 2021-22 season after previously serving as Office & Marketing Manager for the previous three seasons. Bernstein joined the League Office in February 2015 as the Executive/Marketing Assistant.

She is responsible for managing the ECHL Licensing Program, consisting of more than 50 national and local licensees, executing leaguewide sponsorship programs and marketing initiatives, as well as leading efforts on League-hosted events including the annual ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings and All-Star Classic

Originally from Ashburn, Virginia, Bernstein earned her M.B.A. with a concentration in analytics and strategic management at Villanova University in June 2020 after graduating from James Madison University in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in sport and recreation management and a minor in business. While at JMU, she worked in the school's athletics' department for two years, assisting the Athletic Events and Facilities departments with game days and special events. Bernstein completed an internship with the marketing department of the National Football League's Washington Redskins, where she assisted with sponsorship activation and community outreach programs.

