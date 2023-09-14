Icemen Agree to Terms with Goaltender Joe Murdaca

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Joseph Murdaca for the 2023-24 season.

Murdaca, 25, joins the Icemen after posting a 7-5-0 record, with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage last season in stints with the Atlanta Gladiators, Orlando Solar Bears and Newfoundland Growlers. The 6-3, 195-pound netminder has totaled an 18-9-4 record in 31 career ECHL appearances.

During the 2021-22 season, Murdaca went 2-0-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average in two outings with the American Hockey League's (AHL) Abbotsford Canucks. In 2020, the Niagara Falls, Ontario resident was named to the Southern Professional Hockey League's All-Rookie Team after compiling a 16-8-2 mark with a 2.57 goals-against average and .920 save percentage with the Knoxville Ice Bears.

During his junior career, Murdaca won an OHL Championship in 2017 with the Erie Otters and won a QMJHL and Memorial Cup Championship with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in 2018.

