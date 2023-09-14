Royals Unveil 2023-24 Promotional Schedule
September 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Thursday the team's 2023-24 promotional schedule.
Every game will have a promotional feature in the coming season. There's no shortage of entertainment for the whole family with popular nights such as Teddy Bear Toss, Pucks and Paws, Pink in the Rink and Motorsports returning to the Royals schedule. The Royals have a few newly featured nights debuting this season such as Team USA, Whodunnit? and Taylor's Night (Royals Version).
In total, the Royals will wear at least 12 specialty jerseys this season, including the debut of their new 'Third Jersey' on Opening Night, and a Halloween themed jersey on October 29, a Christmas in Margaritaville specialty jersey on December 2, and a Military Appreciation specialty jersey on December 9.
Listed below are our "Can't Miss Games" of each month for this upcoming season. Find all promotional games by date in the graphics.
CAN'T MISS GAMES - OCTOBER / NOVEMBER:
Opening Night - Oct. 28 vs. Trois-Rivières - Presented by Supportive Concepts for Families, Inc.
Pregame Block Party on Penn St. (3 - 6 PM)
Axe-throwing station, inflatables and MORE! Find all of the Block Party festivities HERE
Post-Game Firework Show
Debut of 'Third Jersey'
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Giveaway: Opening Night t-shirt
Halloween Game - Oct. 29 vs. Trois-Rivières
Join us for Spooky season at Santander Arena!
Halloween specialty jersey
Giveaway: 2023-24 schedule magnet
Outdoors Night - Nov. 11 vs. Norfolk
Bring your love of the outdoors to the rink!
Mechanical bull
Outdoor specialty jersey
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Giveaway: Ice Angels Trading Cards
WhoDunnIt? Night - Nov. 17 vs. Newfoundland
Help Slapshot solve a mystery at an extra mysterious Friday night game!
Mystery themed activities throughout the game for fans
Scooby Doo / Pucks & Paws Night - Nov. 18 vs. Newfoundland
Join Scooby and the gang with your pups at our furriest game of the season!
Bring your dog to the game (more info to come!)
Meet local dog shelters and sanctuaries
Intermission weiner dog race
Scooby Doo specialty jersey (TBA)
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
CAN'T MISS GAMES - DECEMBER:
Christmas in Margaritaville - Dec. 2 vs. Kalamazoo
Enjoy a margarita and holiday tunes with Slapshot and Santa!
'Pictures with Santa' photo station
Hawaiian Christmas specialty jersey
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Giveaway: Hawaiian shirts
La Noche de Los Royales - Dec. 8 vs. Trois-Rivières - Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union
Latin American music and dance performances
Spanish speaking in-arena host
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Night - Dec. 9 vs. Trois-Rivières
Join us as we salute our armed forces
Toss your teddy bears/stuffed animals onto the ice after the Royals' first goal
Military Appreciation specialty jersey
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Giveaway: Camo bucket hat
Taylor Swift Night (Royals Version) - Dec. 15 vs. Worcester
Sing your heart out as we celebrate Reading's own Taylor Swift!
Taylor Swift music playlist throughout the game
Friendship bracelet making
Dress as your favorite Taylor Swift Era
Swiftie trivia
New Years Eve Pajama Party - Dec. 31 vs. Worcester
Help us ring in the New Year with a PJ party at the rink!
Balloon drop
New Years Eve specialty jersey
Post-game jersey auction*
CAN'T MISS GAMES - JANUARY:
Clothe the Community Night - Jan. 12 vs. Maine - Presented by Community Aid Thrift Stores
Help us collect and provide clothing for our community with Community Aid Thrift Stores
Flyers Affiliation Night - Jan. 13 vs. Maine - Presented by Enersys
Join us in celebrating our affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms!
Gritty appearance
City Edition specialty jersey
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Giveaway: Orange lunchbox
Star Wars / Pediatric Cancer Night - Jan. 27 vs. Wheeling
Join Chewbacca and friends from the Star Wars universe at the arena, and help support the fight against Pediatric Cancer
Appearances from your favorite Star Wars characters
Star Wars specialty jersey (TBA)
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Giveaway: Ice Angels team poster
CAN'T MISS GAMES - FEBRUARY:
Pink in the Rink / Women in Sports / Healthcare Professionals Appreciation Night - Feb. 3 vs. Adirondack
1st intermission breast cancer survivors charity shot and on-ice recognition
Pink in the Rink specialty jersey
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Giveaway: Pink Beanie
Autism Acceptance Night - Feb. 4 vs. Adirondack - Presented Prospectus Berco
Accessible sensory rooms and accommodating in-game aspects featured and open to all fans
Help raise funds for Prospectus Berco by participating in a pre-game Harmony Walk on the concourse with Slapshot and Royals players (More info TBA)
Chinese New Year specialty jersey
Education Day Game - Feb. 6 vs. Wheeling - Presented by Customers Bank
Bring your class out for an educational themed hockey game!
Special 10:30 AM start time
$15 hot dog, soda and ticket deal for students
Free school bus parking
To learn more and sign up your class, click here
Reading Premium Night - Feb. 17 vs. Newfoundland - Presented by Sly Fox Brewing Company
Enjoy locally brewed Reading Premium with drink and concession deals around the concourse!
Reading Premium specialty jersey
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Giveaway: Reading Premium goalie oven mitt
CAN'T MISS GAMES - MARCH:
Wall of Honor Night - Mar. 8 vs. Norfolk - Presented by V&M Towing
Join us for the induction of our franchise's 18th Wall of Honor inductee
Wall of Honor autograph signing station
Motorsports Night - Mar. 22 vs. Worcester - Presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports
Rev it up with the Royals at their Motorsports Night!
Pre-game block party on Penn St. with vehicle displays
St. Hat-Tricks / Teacher Appreciation / Go Green Night - Mar. 23 vs. Worcester
Enjoy St. Patrick's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway
St. Patrick's specialty jersey (TBA)
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Undie Sunday / Slapshot's Birthday - Mar. 24 vs. Worcester - Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union
Celebrate Slapshot's birthday with the best fuzzball in hockey and all of his mascot guests!
Toss your newly packaged underwear onto the ice after the first Royals goal to donate it to charity
Giveaway: 2023-24 team poster
CAN'T MISS GAMES - APRIL:
Youth Hockey Night - Apr. 12 vs. Orlando
Youth Hockey parade
Youth Hockey on-ice demonstration
Fandemonium / Mental Health and Recovery Night - Apr. 13 vs. Orlando
Pregame yoga with BLDG 7 Yoga
Giveaways Galore with prizes at every stoppage!
Post-game skate with the players
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Royals365 Season Member 'Jersey Off Our Backs' Raffle
18th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament
Limited Spots Remain! The Royals 18th Swing into the Season Charity Golf Tournament is on Monday, October 16th at 8:30 a.m. at Heidelberg Country Club. All proceeds will go to Slapshot Charities, the charitable arm of the Reading Royals. Learn more and register at www.royalshockey.com/18th-annual-slapshot-charities-golf-tournament.
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Riyals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 14, 2023
- Rookie Defenseman Kenny Johnson Returns to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Announce 2023-24 Promotional Giveaways - Maine Mariners
- Forward Willie Knierim Re-Signs with Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Unveil 2023-24 Promotional Schedule - Reading Royals
- Icemen Agree to Terms with Goaltender Joe Murdaca - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Adds Defenseman Roswell - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Sign Bryce Montgomery - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Promotes Bernstein to Vice President of Marketing and Licensing - ECHL
- K-Wings Add Grit & Depth, Sign Forward Nico Blachman - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Unveil 2023-24 Promotional Schedule
- Reading Royals Announce 18th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament
- RRYHA '23-24 Fall Youth League Half-Ice & Full-Ice
- Tyson Fawcett, F Returns to Reading for 2023-24 Season
- Artistic Toy Donates 2,000 Towards Royals' Teddy Bear Toss Game