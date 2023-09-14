Royals Unveil 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Thursday the team's 2023-24 promotional schedule.

Every game will have a promotional feature in the coming season. There's no shortage of entertainment for the whole family with popular nights such as Teddy Bear Toss, Pucks and Paws, Pink in the Rink and Motorsports returning to the Royals schedule. The Royals have a few newly featured nights debuting this season such as Team USA, Whodunnit? and Taylor's Night (Royals Version).

In total, the Royals will wear at least 12 specialty jerseys this season, including the debut of their new 'Third Jersey' on Opening Night, and a Halloween themed jersey on October 29, a Christmas in Margaritaville specialty jersey on December 2, and a Military Appreciation specialty jersey on December 9.

Listed below are our "Can't Miss Games" of each month for this upcoming season. Find all promotional games by date in the graphics.

CAN'T MISS GAMES - OCTOBER / NOVEMBER:

Opening Night - Oct. 28 vs. Trois-Rivières - Presented by Supportive Concepts for Families, Inc.

Pregame Block Party on Penn St. (3 - 6 PM)

Axe-throwing station, inflatables and MORE! Find all of the Block Party festivities HERE

Post-Game Firework Show

Debut of 'Third Jersey'

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Opening Night t-shirt

Halloween Game - Oct. 29 vs. Trois-Rivières

Join us for Spooky season at Santander Arena!

Halloween specialty jersey

Giveaway: 2023-24 schedule magnet

Outdoors Night - Nov. 11 vs. Norfolk

Bring your love of the outdoors to the rink!

Mechanical bull

Outdoor specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Ice Angels Trading Cards

WhoDunnIt? Night - Nov. 17 vs. Newfoundland

Help Slapshot solve a mystery at an extra mysterious Friday night game!

Mystery themed activities throughout the game for fans

Scooby Doo / Pucks & Paws Night - Nov. 18 vs. Newfoundland

Join Scooby and the gang with your pups at our furriest game of the season!

Bring your dog to the game (more info to come!)

Meet local dog shelters and sanctuaries

Intermission weiner dog race

Scooby Doo specialty jersey (TBA)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

CAN'T MISS GAMES - DECEMBER:

Christmas in Margaritaville - Dec. 2 vs. Kalamazoo

Enjoy a margarita and holiday tunes with Slapshot and Santa!

'Pictures with Santa' photo station

Hawaiian Christmas specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Hawaiian shirts

La Noche de Los Royales - Dec. 8 vs. Trois-Rivières - Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union

Latin American music and dance performances

Spanish speaking in-arena host

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Night - Dec. 9 vs. Trois-Rivières

Join us as we salute our armed forces

Toss your teddy bears/stuffed animals onto the ice after the Royals' first goal

Military Appreciation specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Camo bucket hat

Taylor Swift Night (Royals Version) - Dec. 15 vs. Worcester

Sing your heart out as we celebrate Reading's own Taylor Swift!

Taylor Swift music playlist throughout the game

Friendship bracelet making

Dress as your favorite Taylor Swift Era

Swiftie trivia

New Years Eve Pajama Party - Dec. 31 vs. Worcester

Help us ring in the New Year with a PJ party at the rink!

Balloon drop

New Years Eve specialty jersey

Post-game jersey auction*

CAN'T MISS GAMES - JANUARY:

Clothe the Community Night - Jan. 12 vs. Maine - Presented by Community Aid Thrift Stores

Help us collect and provide clothing for our community with Community Aid Thrift Stores

Flyers Affiliation Night - Jan. 13 vs. Maine - Presented by Enersys

Join us in celebrating our affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms!

Gritty appearance

City Edition specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Orange lunchbox

Star Wars / Pediatric Cancer Night - Jan. 27 vs. Wheeling

Join Chewbacca and friends from the Star Wars universe at the arena, and help support the fight against Pediatric Cancer

Appearances from your favorite Star Wars characters

Star Wars specialty jersey (TBA)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Ice Angels team poster

CAN'T MISS GAMES - FEBRUARY:

Pink in the Rink / Women in Sports / Healthcare Professionals Appreciation Night - Feb. 3 vs. Adirondack

1st intermission breast cancer survivors charity shot and on-ice recognition

Pink in the Rink specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Pink Beanie

Autism Acceptance Night - Feb. 4 vs. Adirondack - Presented Prospectus Berco

Accessible sensory rooms and accommodating in-game aspects featured and open to all fans

Help raise funds for Prospectus Berco by participating in a pre-game Harmony Walk on the concourse with Slapshot and Royals players (More info TBA)

Chinese New Year specialty jersey

Education Day Game - Feb. 6 vs. Wheeling - Presented by Customers Bank

Bring your class out for an educational themed hockey game!

Special 10:30 AM start time

$15 hot dog, soda and ticket deal for students

Free school bus parking

To learn more and sign up your class, click here

Reading Premium Night - Feb. 17 vs. Newfoundland - Presented by Sly Fox Brewing Company

Enjoy locally brewed Reading Premium with drink and concession deals around the concourse!

Reading Premium specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Reading Premium goalie oven mitt

CAN'T MISS GAMES - MARCH:

Wall of Honor Night - Mar. 8 vs. Norfolk - Presented by V&M Towing

Join us for the induction of our franchise's 18th Wall of Honor inductee

Wall of Honor autograph signing station

Motorsports Night - Mar. 22 vs. Worcester - Presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports

Rev it up with the Royals at their Motorsports Night!

Pre-game block party on Penn St. with vehicle displays

St. Hat-Tricks / Teacher Appreciation / Go Green Night - Mar. 23 vs. Worcester

Enjoy St. Patrick's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway

St. Patrick's specialty jersey (TBA)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Undie Sunday / Slapshot's Birthday - Mar. 24 vs. Worcester - Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Celebrate Slapshot's birthday with the best fuzzball in hockey and all of his mascot guests!

Toss your newly packaged underwear onto the ice after the first Royals goal to donate it to charity

Giveaway: 2023-24 team poster

CAN'T MISS GAMES - APRIL:

Youth Hockey Night - Apr. 12 vs. Orlando

Youth Hockey parade

Youth Hockey on-ice demonstration

Fandemonium / Mental Health and Recovery Night - Apr. 13 vs. Orlando

Pregame yoga with BLDG 7 Yoga

Giveaways Galore with prizes at every stoppage!

Post-game skate with the players

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Royals365 Season Member 'Jersey Off Our Backs' Raffle

18th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament

Limited Spots Remain! The Royals 18th Swing into the Season Charity Golf Tournament is on Monday, October 16th at 8:30 a.m. at Heidelberg Country Club. All proceeds will go to Slapshot Charities, the charitable arm of the Reading Royals. Learn more and register at www.royalshockey.com/18th-annual-slapshot-charities-golf-tournament.

2023-24 Season Memberships

Riyals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

