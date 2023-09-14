Mariners Announce 2023-24 Promotional Giveaways

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced their list of promotional giveaways for 2023-24 on Thursday, featuring seven items for fans to collect throughout the milestone fifth season.

Portland North Dental will once again sponsor the magnet schedule giveaway on opening night, as the Mariners open the home schedule against the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday, October 21st at 6 PM. Perfect for the refrigerator, the magnet schedule will serve as a quick reference for the entire regular season, which runs through mid-April.

Friday, November 24th is "Jersey Friday" and will feature the lone "kids only" giveaway of the season, as Taro Health presents a Mariners youth green jersey to all fans 12 and under, complementing the white jersey giveaway from last season. The Mariners host the Reading Royals at 7:15 PM.

On Sunday, December 17th, Martin's Point Health Care sponsors this season's winter beanie giveaway. It's also the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Bath Savings, and a postgame open skate.

As the calendar turns to 2024, the Mariners will light up the Cross Insurance Arena in more ways than one with a light-up rally towel giveaway on Friday, January 19th, when they host Reading at 7:15 PM. It's also the popular Country Night.

The annual T-shirt giveaway, presented by Unifirst, will take place on Friday, February 2nd when the Mariners welcome in the Rapid City Rush at 7:15 PM, for the return of Dinosaur Night, presented by Three Dollar Deweys. The T-shirt design is to be announced.

Mariners fans can commemorate St. Patrick's Day 2024 with a Mariners beer stein giveaway. Game time is 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 17th against Reading. A postgame skate is also featured that afternoon.

The final giveaway of the regular season falls on Friday, April 5th - Solar Eclipse Night as Venture Solar sponsors a solar eclipse glasses giveaway. Game time is 7:15 as the Mariners host the Worcester Railers. A total solar eclipse will take place on April 8th, the last one that will be viewable in the United States for 20 years.

A full list of the giveaways schedule is below:

2023-24 GIVEAWAYS SCHEDULE

Date Game Time Item

Sat, Oct. 21, 2023 6:00 PM Magnet Schedule pres. by Portland North Dental

Fri, Nov. 24, 2023 7:15 PM Youth Jersey pres. by Taro Health

Sun, Dec. 17, 2023 3:00 PM Winter Beanie pres by. Martin's Point Health Care

Fri, Jan. 19, 2024 7:15 PM Light-up Rally Towel

Fri, Feb. 2, 2024 7:15 PM T-Shirt pres. by Unifirst

Sun, Mar. 17, 2024 3:00 PM Beer Stein

Fri, Apr. 5, 2024 7:15 PM Solar Eclipse Glasses pres. by Venture Solar

All promotions are subject to change

All giveaways are subject to change and information on quantities will be announced in the future. Additional giveaways may be added to the list. The up-to-date promotional schedule can be found here.

The regular season begins October 20th, 2023 in Trois-Rivieres, QC against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, with the home opener presented by Evergreen Credit Union on Saturday, October 21st at 6 PM, also against the Lions. The full schedule for the 2023-24 season, presented by Hannaford to Go, can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and 10-ticket flex plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com. Single game tickets will go on sale in October.

