Mavericks and Tulsa Oilers Announce Schedule Change
September 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
The Kansas City Mavericks and Tulsa Oilers have announced a schedule change for two Mavericks road games at Tulsa this season.
The originally scheduled games on November 17 and 18 in Tulsa have been moved to November 16 and 19. The November 16 game will be the first of eight games scheduled between the Mavericks and Oilers in the 2023-24 season.
Kansas City went 7-2-0 in nine games against Tulsa last season.
The Mavericks open their 15th season of professional hockey on Friday, October 20 at Wichita. The team's home opener is the following night, October 21 at 6:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena. Season tickets are available and single-game tickets go on sale September 20. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 14, 2023
- Mavericks and Tulsa Oilers Announce Schedule Change - Kansas City Mavericks
- Oilers Announce Pair of Home Schedule Changes - Tulsa Oilers
- Veteran Forward Bleackley Inks Deal with Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Mitch Walinski Selected to Ottawa Senators Rookie Camp - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rookie Defenseman Kenny Johnson Returns to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Announce 2023-24 Promotional Giveaways - Maine Mariners
- Forward Willie Knierim Re-Signs with Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Unveil 2023-24 Promotional Schedule - Reading Royals
- Icemen Agree to Terms with Goaltender Joe Murdaca - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Adds Defenseman Roswell - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Sign Bryce Montgomery - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Promotes Bernstein to Vice President of Marketing and Licensing - ECHL
- K-Wings Add Grit & Depth, Sign Forward Nico Blachman - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks and Tulsa Oilers Announce Schedule Change
- Mavericks Announce Theme Nights for 2023-24 Season
- Mavericks Hire Rob Couturier as Goaltending and Video Coach
- Goaltender Dillon Kelley Returns to Mavericks
- Kansas City Mavericks Recognize Group of 11 Players