Mavericks and Tulsa Oilers Announce Schedule Change

The Kansas City Mavericks and Tulsa Oilers have announced a schedule change for two Mavericks road games at Tulsa this season.

The originally scheduled games on November 17 and 18 in Tulsa have been moved to November 16 and 19. The November 16 game will be the first of eight games scheduled between the Mavericks and Oilers in the 2023-24 season.

Kansas City went 7-2-0 in nine games against Tulsa last season.

The Mavericks open their 15th season of professional hockey on Friday, October 20 at Wichita. The team's home opener is the following night, October 21 at 6:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena. Season tickets are available and single-game tickets go on sale September 20. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com for more information.

