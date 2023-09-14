Oilers Announce Pair of Home Schedule Changes

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Thursday that the Oilers will host Kansas City on two different dates than the initial schedule.

Due to building availability at the BOK Center, the Friday, Nov. 17 matchup with Kansas City will move to Thursday, Nov. 16. The game will remain at 7:05 p.m. The Saturday, Nov. 18 game will move to Sunday, Nov. 19, with puck drop changing to 4:05 p.m.

Oilers' Season Ticket Holders will still use Game 6 from their booklet for the new date of Thursday, Nov. 16 and Game 7 for the newly announced 4:05 p.m. game on Sunday, Nov. 19.

As a reminder, all Oilers' Season Ticket Holders - excluding the Economy plan - can exchange unused season tickets for additional tickets to any regular season home game if they can't attend either of the new dates.

