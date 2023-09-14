K-Wings Add Grit & Depth, Sign Forward Nico Blachman

September 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that the team has signed forward Nico Blachman to a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Blachman, 25, is a 6-foot 2-inch, 198-pound, Aventura, Florida native who's entering his third professional season.

"Nico Blachman brings energy, and he's a power forward that's hard to play against," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach.

Blachman made appearances for three ECHL clubs (Allen, Savannah and Norfolk) in 2022-23 season (43 GP, 5g, 6a, 265 PIM), finishing the season with eight points in 18 games for the Admirals.

"I'm ready to get to K-Zoo and get the fans going," Blachman said. "I know my style of play goes great with the old-school vibes of the Wings Event Center. I plan to bring big dog energy, contribute to team success day in & day out, and of course, protect my teammates and the K-Wings crest."

The bruising forward started his professional career with Florida in 2020-21 (1 GP), and returned to the Everblades (1 GP) in 2021-22 before being acquired by the South Carolina Stingrays (26 GP, 1a, 105 PIM).

Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.