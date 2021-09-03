Three Traveler Pitchers No-Hit Wichita

North Little Rock, AR - Matt Brash, Nate Fisher and Dayeison Arias combined on a no-hitter as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Wichita Wind Surge, 6-0 on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Brash dominated early retiring the first 18 batters of the game before issuing a walk to begin the seventh. That was the final batter he faced on the night, finishing with 11 strikeouts. Nate Fisher came in and put down all six hitters he faced with three strikeouts. Dayeison Arias pitched the final inning to close out the no-no. Brash earned the win, his third with Arkansas.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas put the game out of reach with a five-run sixth inning. The scoring opened with a Julio Rodriguez RBI single. Jake Scheiner added an RBI triple before another run came home on a throwing error and then Stephen Wrenn put the exclamation point on the inning with a triple that scored two runs.

* After walking a pair with two out in the ninth, Arias induced a pop out to the shortstop to end the no-hitter.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Matt Brash: Win, 6 IP, BB, 11 K

* LHP Nate Fisher: 2 IP, 3 K

* RHP Dayeison Arias: IP, 2 BB

News and Notes

* It was the first no-hitter for the Travelers since Jordan Kipper on May 17, 2016.

* Julio Rodriguez extended his on-base streak to 15 with two hits and a walk.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with left-hander Brandon Williamson (1-4, 4.11) on the mound against righty Austin Schulfer (6-7, 4.38). Fireworks follow the game with first pitch at 7:10. The game will also be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

