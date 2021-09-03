Wind Surge Battle for a Playoff Spot
September 3, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release
With the end of regular season play just around the corner, the battle for a post-season playoff spot is in full swing. Your Wichita Wind Surge have had their eyes on a playoff spot all season long, and with each new day comes an opportunity to move closer to securing a spot. With how the current league standings are currently situated, and the remaining regular season contests taken into consideration, it will all come down to the final stretch of regular season games to determine who will take to the field for postseason play.
Playoff Structure
At the Double-A level, the top two teams in the league will compete in a best-of-5 game set. These top two teams are determined based upon best regular season winning percentage. Playoffs will begin on Tuesday September 21st, with the number 2 seed hosting the first two games on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the number 1 seed hosting the final game on Friday (and Saturday/Sunday if necessary).
Buy Regular Season Tickets
Current Wind Surge Standings
September 3rd Update
12 wins to clinch
15 outright
15 games remain
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from September 3, 2021
- Miguel Vargas Named Player of the Month for August - Tulsa Drillers
- Wind Surge Battle for a Playoff Spot - Wichita Wind Surge
- Naturals Win in 12 - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Three Traveler Pitchers No-Hit Wichita - Arkansas Travelers
- Pitching Dominates, Crim Homers in Riders Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- Sod Poodles Rally Late to Defeat Missions - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Husky Bites Hound(s); Frisco Wins, 7-1 - Midland RockHounds
- Agustin Ruiz Homers, Flying Chanclas Fall to the Pointy Boots in Thursday Night Battle - San Antonio Missions
- Cardinals Send Drillers to Second Straight Loss - Tulsa Drillers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.