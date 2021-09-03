Wind Surge Battle for a Playoff Spot

With the end of regular season play just around the corner, the battle for a post-season playoff spot is in full swing. Your Wichita Wind Surge have had their eyes on a playoff spot all season long, and with each new day comes an opportunity to move closer to securing a spot. With how the current league standings are currently situated, and the remaining regular season contests taken into consideration, it will all come down to the final stretch of regular season games to determine who will take to the field for postseason play.

Playoff Structure

At the Double-A level, the top two teams in the league will compete in a best-of-5 game set. These top two teams are determined based upon best regular season winning percentage. Playoffs will begin on Tuesday September 21st, with the number 2 seed hosting the first two games on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the number 1 seed hosting the final game on Friday (and Saturday/Sunday if necessary).

Current Wind Surge Standings

September 3rd Update

12 wins to clinch

15 outright

15 games remain

