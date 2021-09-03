Sod Poodles to Go out with a Bang in Final 2021 Regular-Season Homestand

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will kick off a 13-game homestand on Tuesday, September 7 at HODGETOWN that is jam-packed with promotions that fans don't want to miss to conclude the 2021 regular season!

The season's final two weeks features all the weekly affordable, family-friendly promotions as well as the final TWO theme nights, TWO giveaways, THREE fireworks nights including the largest display of the year, a Diamond Dig (literally), and an appearance from Hall-of-Fame pitcher Randy Johnson!

The Soddies will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Double-A affiliate, the Tulsa Drillers, for six games (9/7-9/12) followed by the Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, for the final seven games of the season (9/14-9/19).

Tickets for the homestand are on sale now. For tickets and more information, please visit SodPoodles.com, call (806) 803-9547 or email tickets@sodpoodles.com.

SEPT 7 - 12 (Tulsa Drillers, Los Angeles Dodgers Double-A Affiliate):

Tuesday, Sept. 7 vs. Tulsa - 7:05 p.m.

- $2 Tuesday - Join the Soddies at HODGETOWN for select seats for just $2!

- Postgame Kids Run the Bases (12 & Under)

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 8 vs. Tulsa - 7:05 p.m.

- Weiner Wednesday - Enjoy $1 hot dogs at all concession stands at HODGETOWN!

- The Amarillo Sod Poodles will transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion.

- Drink Special: $5 Margaritas

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9 vs. Tulsa - 7:05 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday - Come out for $2 domestic drafts & fountain sodas!

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10 vs. Tulsa - 7:05 p.m.

- FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS - Enjoy the start of the weekend at HODGETOWN with great baseball and postgame fireworks! The show will take place momentarily following the Friday night contest.

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Tulsa - 7:05 p.m.

- Theme Night: What's A Sod Poodle Night (Makeup from 7/31)- Since the team moniker was released in 2018, there has been a lot of uncertainty as to what exactly a Sod Poodle is. A lot of those questions will be answered with fun Sod Poodles themed trivia, games, promotions, and specialty jerseys.

- Remembrance of September 11 and a tribute to those lost from the tragic event.

- Postgame Jersey Auction of the team specialty What's A Sod Poodle jerseys by Bar 352.

- Diamond Dig at HODGETOWN - A chance to dig up a diamond bracelet ($3,400 value) from the warning track behind home plate and in between the dugouts. 200 participants. 1 diamond bracelet. Madness. Pre-registration begins Tuesday at Barnes Jewelry - the first 25 ladies (18+) who walk and register in-store will receive an ice-cream scoop/dirt shovel. The remaining spots will be given away to the first 175 ladies (18+) through the gates at HODGETOWN.

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12 vs. Tulsa - 1:05 p.m.

- Giveaway: T-Shirt Hoodie (First 1,500 - All Ages)

- Day Baseball!

- The Sod Poodles will wear signature gold jerseys to commemorate our 2019 Texas League Championship.

- Veterans, Active-Duty Military & First Responders will receive 50% off tickets to every Sunday game.

- Gates open at 12:05 p.m.

September 14 - 19 (Frisco RoughRiders, Texas Rangers Double-A Affiliate):

Tuesday, Sept. 14 vs. Frisco - 7:05 p.m.

- $2 Tuesday - Join the Soddies at HODGETOWN for select seats for just $2!

- Postgame Kids Run the Bases (12 & Under)

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 15 vs. Frisco (Doubleheader) - 5:05 p.m. / 30 Minutes after Game One Ends

- Weiner Wednesday - Enjoy $1 hot dogs at all concession stands at HODGETOWN!

- The Amarillo Sod Poodles will transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion.

- Drink Special: $5 Margaritas

- Gates open at 4:05 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16 vs. Frisco - 7:05 p.m.

- Special Appearance by Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson - The former Arizona Diamondbacks Pitcher, 5x Cy Young Winner, and 2001 World Series MVP will be at HODGETOWN. More details to be announced.

- Thirsty Thursday - Come out for $2 domestic drafts & fountain sodas!

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17 vs. Frisco - 7:05 p.m.

- FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS - Enjoy the start of the weekend at HODGETOWN with great baseball and the first of back-to-back postgame fireworks! The show will take place momentarily following the Friday night contest.

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18 vs. Tulsa - 7:05 p.m.

- Theme Night: HERO Night - Fans of all ages are encouraged to dress up as their favorite real-life or fictional heroes. Some of those heroes will be taking in the action along with all the fans throughout HODGETOWN's concourse.

- SKYFEST - The year's LARGEST and FINAL fireworks display will take place momentarily following Saturday night's game.

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19 vs. Frisco - 1:05 p.m.

- The 2021 regular season comes to an end with some afternoon baseball!

- Giveaway: Fernando Tatis Jr. Bobblehead (First 1,500 - 12 & Older)

- Kids Run The Bases for the final time in 2021 postgame!

- The Sod Poodles will wear signature gold jerseys to commemorate our 2019 Texas League Championship.

- Veterans, Active-Duty Military & First Responders will receive 50% off tickets to every Sunday game.

- Gates open at 12:05 p.m.

For more information on promotions and ticket options, please call (806) 803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com. Get the latest Sod Poodles news online at www.sodpoodles.com, like us on Facebook or follow the team on Twitter at @sodpoodles.

