Drew Parrish Honored as the Double-A Central Pitcher of the Month for August

September 3, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Month honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Naturals' left-handed starting pitcher Drew Parrish took home August's Double-A Central Pitcher of the Month award for his outstanding effort on the mound in the season's penultimate month. It's the second league award this season for Parrish after he was named the league's Pitcher of the Week for his efforts last week, the week of August 23rd through 29th. It represents the third monthly award for the Naturals and 12th league award overall for Northwest Arkansas in 2021.

During his award-winning month, Parrish appeared in five games (four starts) and went a perfect 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA (3 ER in 24.0 IP). He only allowed 13 hits and eight walks, while striking out 27 opposing hitters. Among pitchers with at least 20.0 innings pitched in August, Parrish had both the 3rd-lowest WHIP (0.88) and opponents' batting average (.163). with the second-lowest ERA behind teammate Jonathan Heasley.

On August 27th, Parrish threw a gem that earned him the league's player of the week honors, holding the Springfield Cardinals to just two hits across 7.0 shutout innings while striking out seven for a complete game victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Royals' eighth round selection (229th overall) in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Florida State University, Parrish has pitched in 15 games (14) starts since getting the call-up from Advanced-A Quad Cities on June 10th. He is 5-3 this season for the Naturals with a 3.26 ERA (25 ER in 69.0 IP) with 82 strikeouts and has not allowed a run in his last 11.0 innings pitched over his two starts. Opponents have hit just .199 off Parrish since he joined Northwest Arkansas and both that mark and his 1.04 WHIP rank 3rd in the league among pitchers who have notched at least 60.0 innings this year.

This marks the first time a Naturals pitcher has been honored as the league's Pitcher of the Month and the third monthly award of the season, after first baseman Nick Pratto was named the Double-A Central Player of the Month in May and catcher MJ Melendez took home Player of the Month honors in August. With nine weekly award winners as well in 2021, the 12 league awards Naturals players have taken home this season are not just more than any other team in the league, but more than any other two teams combined.

Infielder Miguel Vargas of the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) was named the Double-A Central's Player of the Month. He led the league in batting average (.410), runs scored (24), hits (41), and on-base percentage (.470), and was second in total bases (62) and OPS (1.090) and third in slugging percentage (.620).

