Surge Rally Late to Steal Game Four in Arkansas

September 3, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







LITTLE ROCK, AR - Almost feeling Déjà vu, the Wind Surge came back from a four run deficit to defeat the Travelers in game four in 10 innings. The Surge only recorded four hits on the night but were able to steal Friday night's game to get back on the winning track.

The Wind Surge offense could not get anything going as they collected just one hit and three walks on the night through the first six innings. D.J. Burt picked up what was the lone hit for Wichita in the top of the third with a line drive single to right field. The Travelers scored four in the bottom of the second to seemingly put the game out of reach with the way they had been mowing down Wichita batters. Arkansas batted a pair of two-RBI singles off the bats of Julio Rodriguez and Zach DeLoach to take a 4-0 lead early on. The game looked as though it was heading in a director similar to last night, but the Wind Surge picked a great time to capitalize on an opportunity in the top of the seventh. After Leobaldo Cabrera drew a walk, Jermaine Palacios drew a walk, and Ernie De La Trinidad was hit by a pitch, the bases were loaded for Stevie Berman. Playing in his first game in a Wind Surge uniform, Berman earned his stripes by bringing everyone home with a deep blast to left field for a grand slam. Despite that being just their second hit of the night, the Wind Surge were able to tie the ballgame at 4-4.

The tie did not last long as the Travs took the lead back instantly in the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff solo shot by Jake Scheiner. The Wind Surge were down to their last two outs before they tied the game again in the top of the ninth. After Ernie De La Trinidad advanced to third on a groundout, Aaron Whitefield brought De La Trinidad home with a sacrifice fly to center field to even the score at 5-5. In the 10th, the Surge took the lead for the first time tonight in extra innings. After Burt was moved to third off a Roy Morales fly ball, Burt was then brought home with a sacrifice fly to right off the bat of Spencer Steer, giving Wichita the 6-5 advantage heading to the bottom frame. Jordan Gore got himself into a jam in the 10th with a bases loaded and one out situation. Gore made up for it with back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat for Arkansas and give Wichita the game four victory.

Austin Schulfer threw 4.0 innings in his 22nd start of the year. Schulfer had one inning get the best of him as he allowed four runs on six hits and struck out five in his start. Ben Gross made his Wind Surge debut tonight as well. Gross threw 4.0 innings as well, allowing just one run on four hits and striking out seven Travelers. Jordan Gore threw the final 2.0 innings Gore earned the win after allowing just one hit and recording four strikeouts on the evening.

NOTES: Caleb Hamilton was promoted to triple-A St. Paul Saints. Wichita came from behind to win for the 31st time this season and seventh time when trailing by three runs or more. The Surge are 5-4 in extra inning games this season and Arkansas falls to 2-7. Wichita improves to five games ahead of Arkansas and reduced the magic number to ten.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game five of the series against the Arkansas Travelers tomorrow evening (09/04). First pitch is set for 6:10 pm from Little Rock, AR. Wichita will start RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) against Arkansas RHP George Kirby (0-1, 4.82 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.