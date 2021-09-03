Miguel Vargas Named Player of the Month for August
September 3, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release
Tulsa Drillers third baseman Miguel Vargas was today named the Double-A Central Player of the Month for August by Minor League Baseball. It is the first such award for a Tulsa player this season.
Vargas was outstanding in August, compiling a league-best .410 batting average. He also led Double-A Central in runs scored (24), hits (41) and on-base percentage (.470). He was second in total bases (62) and OPS (1.090) and third in slugging percentage (.620).
Vargas had multiple hits in 15 of the 26 games he played during the month, including three stretches of four straight multi-hit games.
Vargas is the son of Cuban baseball legend Lazaro Vargas, who was a two-time Olympic gold medal winner for the Cuban National Team. Miguel is ranked as a Top 100 prospect in all the minor leagues by Baseball America.
Northwest Arkansas lefthander Drew Parrish was named the Double-A Central Pitcher of the Month for August after going 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA. One of his wins came against Tulsa when he allowed one of the just three runs he surrendered during the month.
