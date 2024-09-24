Three SeaWolves Named Eastern League All-Stars

September 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce that three players have been named to the 2024 Eastern League All-Star team. Erie's honorees are right-handed starting pitcher Jackson Jobe and infielders Hao-Yu Lee and Gage Workman

Jobe is Detroit's No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline, Major League Baseball's top pitching prospect, and the No. 6 overall prospect in baseball. He pitched to a 1.95 ERA over 16 starts with the SeaWolves, collecting 81 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings. Jobe threw the first six innings in Erie's combined no-hitter on July 20 in Binghamton. The 22-year-old held opposing batters to a .163 batting average. After retiring the final 18 batters in his career-long seven-inning start against Reading on September 5, Jobe was promoted to Triple-A Toledo. Jobe made two appearances with Triple-A Toledo before Detroit selected his contract on September 24 for his Major League debut.

Lee, Detroit's No. 8 prospect, played in 87 games with the SeaWolves. He posted a .298 batting average, tied for the league lead among qualified players. His .851 on-base plus slugging also placed among the league's top marks. The 21-year-old slugged 12 homers and drove in 56 runs for the SeaWolves. In July, he was named to the American League All-Star Future's Game roster. The Taiwanese-born Lee was acquired by Detroit from Philadelphia in exchange for right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen on August 1, 2023.

Workman's third season with Erie was his best. Detroit's No. 30 prospect led the Eastern League in hits (135), RBIs (89), and total bases (230), and tied for the league lead in extra-base hits (53). Workman had four walk-off RBI hits and batted .398 when batting with runners in scoring position. He had a career-best 18 home runs and .280 batting average. Workman became the first player in franchise history with 30 stolen bases in multiple seasons. On July 26, he stole his 64 stolen base with Erie, which passed Jamie Johnson for the franchise's career record.

Workman was named the Eastern League's Player of the Month for August. He slashed .308/.368/.577 and led the EL in hits (32), home runs (7), and total bases (60) during the month. He placed second in the EL in runs scored (17) and RBIs (22) and was third in slugging percentage (.577). Workman was the first SeaWolves player to win a Player of the Month award since Colt Keith in May 2023.

