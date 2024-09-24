Campbell Named Eastern League MVP

September 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Minor League Baseball announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the Eastern League, and the Portland Sea Dogs have four players receiving postseason honors. Kristian Campbell has been named Eastern League Most Valuable Player and all-star utility player. Roman Anthony is an all-star outfielder, Marcelo Mayer at shortstop and Kyle Teel is the all-star designated hitter.

Campbell is just the second Sea Dog ever to be selected as an Eastern League MVP, the first since Kevin Millar in 1997. It is also the second time in franchise history that four players have been selected as all-stars. The last time was in 1997 with Lionel Hastings, Mark Kotsay, Alex Gonzalez, and Millar.

Campbell was promoted to Portland on June 4th and immediately set himself apart. In 56 games, he slashed .362/.463/.582 with 17 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 35 RBI. He earned three Eastern League honors during his time with the Sea Dogs. In his second week at the level, he earned Player of the Week after going 12-for-28 with nine runs scored, four doubles, two homers, and seven RBI against the Reading Fightin Phils. He went on to secure Eastern League Player of the Month in June after slashing .420/.515/.667. Campbell garnered Player of the Week honors again for the week of August 8th-11th after going 8-for-18 with three homers, and five RBI against the Altoona Curve. He earned a promotion to Triple-A Worcester on August 20th after dominating the level with a .362 average across 56 games with 17 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 35 RBI and 17 stolen bases. Campbell is currently ranked as the Red Sox No.5 prospect according to MLB.com while ranking as the No. 3 prospect in the system according to Baseball America. He is currently ranked as the No. 74 overall according to MLB.com. Campbell was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round (pick 132) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

Anthony appeared in 84 games for Portland, hitting .269 with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, and 45 RBI, and is currently the top prospect in baseball according to Baseball America. He was promoted to Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on August 12th and continued to lead the Eastern League in slugging percentage and OPS. He led the Sea Dogs in home runs (15), extra-base hits (38), total bases (158), walks (48), and ranked second in average, on-base percentage. Anthony was third on the team in triples (3), runs (60), stolen bases, fourth in doubles (20), and fifth in RBI (45) and hits (87). He recorded 24 multi-hit games and 10 multi-RBI games. Defensively, he played every position in the outfield and had a perfect fielding percentage in left field and a .977 percentage in centerfield. Anthony had 129 putouts in 132 chances including two outfield assists and a double play.

In 77 games with the Sea Dogs this season, Marcelo Mayer hit .307 with 28 doubles, eight home runs, and 38 RBI. Mayer finished the year with the fourth-most amount of doubles in the Eastern League despite his promotion to Triple-A Worcester on August 12th. He recorded 25 multi-hit games this year including eight, three-hit games. Mayer drove home a season-high three RBI on May 1 vs the Fightin Phils. He recorded two separate 10-game hitting streaks. In his first from April 7th to April 19th, he hit .366 with three doubles and six RBI. His second 10-game hitting streak ranged from May 26th to June 7th with four doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, eight walks, and two stolen bases. Defensively, Mayer appeared in 66 games at shortstop and one at third base. He had a .953 fielding percentage at shortstop with 122 assists, 16 double plays, and 10 errors. He also recorded 80 putouts.

Kyle Teel finished his time with the Sea Dogs as the best hitters in the Eastern League. With Portland, he hit .298 with 11 home runs and 60 RBI in 84 games. He led the league in average, ranked third in OBP (.390) and OPS (.852), and was seventh in slugging percentage (.462) and runs (65). Teel was named Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of May 27th to June 2nd and Eastern League Player of the Month in May. Teel slashed 357/.443/.560 and led the league in average (.357), RBI (22), and OPS (1.003) during May. He was third in doubles (8), on-base percentage (.443) and slugging percentage (.560) and was fourth in hits (30). He recorded nine multi-hit games and posted separate hitting streaks of seven and eight games throughout May. From May 27th through June 2nd he hit .417 (10-for-24) with one double, three home runs, 11 RBI, and two stolen bases. He also had a game-tying 3-run homer in the ninth inning on May 31st and a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning on June 1st. He had one four-hit game, eight three-hit games, and 18 two-hit games.

The Sea Dogs completed the 2024 season with best overall record 78-60 in the Eastern League's Northeast Division. The team will open the 2025 season on the road on Friday, April 4th in Reading, Pennsylvania. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th. Single-game tickets for the 2025 season go on sale on Saturday, November 2nd.

