Samuel Basallo Named Eastern League's Top MLB Prospect

September 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







Bowie, M.D. - Minor League Baseball has named C Samuel Basallo the 2024 Eastern League Top MLB Prospect, as voted on by league managers.

In 106 games this season for the Baysox, Basallo slashed .289/.355/.465 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs, 55 RBI and nine stolen bases. At the time of his promotion to Triple-A Norfolk on August 27, the Orioles No. 2 prospect led the Baysox in batting average, hits (115), on-base percentage, slugging percentage and multi-hit games (30).

Among Eastern League hitters, the 20-year-old finished fourth in batting average, fourth in total bases (185), tied for fifth in slugging percentage, sixth in hits, eighth in OPS, tied for eighth in homers and extra base hits (38).

Basallo is the second Baysox player in franchise history to be named the Eastern League's Top MLB Prospect and is the first since Adley Rutschman was selected in 2021.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native began the season with Bowie at 19 years of age and became the 14th Baysox player in franchise history to be named to the MLB All-Star Futures Game and the first since Rutschman was also named in 2021.

In August, Basallo slashed .363/.419/.563 with seven doubles, three homers and 15 RBI in 22 games. Before being promoted, he led all Eastern League qualified hitters with 29 hits and struck out only 13 times over nine walks.

Basallo was named Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of August 20-25 after batting .421 with four extra base hits, a homer and six RBI against Erie at home. The Orioles named Basallo their Minor League Player of the Month for August.

The 2025 Baysox home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 against the Erie SeaWolves at Prince George's Stadium. The rest of the 2025 schedule will be released at a determined date, including road games, game times and a promotional/events schedule.

For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.