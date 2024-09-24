Yard Goats' Bobby Meacham Named EL Manager of Year

September 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has been informed by Minor League Baseball (MiLB) that manager Bobby Meacham was named Eastern League Manager of the Year. Meacham guided the Yard Goats to the first half Northeast Division Championship, and their first-ever appearance in the playoffs. The Yard Goats went 38-30 in the first half to clinch the division title, and finished the season 76-60. Seven players from this year's club reached the Major Leagues, the most in franchise history. The Yard Goats led the league with 207 stolen bases, ranked third in batting and hits, and were the toughest team to strikeout. Meacham played six seasons with the Yankees from 1983-1988, primarily as a shortstop.

"We are excited to hear that Bobby has been named Eastern League Manager of the Year," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "He is well deserving of this award for all of his accomplishments on the field, and for leading the Yard Goats to the playoffs. It was fun to watch his aggressive style of coaching, and his hard work in developing the next generation of Rockies players."

Meacham just completed his 34th consecutive season as a coach in MLB affiliated baseball. He was named the fifth manager in Yard Goats history in January after spending the 2023 season as the bench coach for the Rockies Triple-A affiliate, the Albuquerque Isotopes in the Pacific Coast League. He served as a coaching assistant on Joe Girardi's Philadelphia Phillies staff from January 2020 through June 2022, and was also part of the Major League coaching staffs of the Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees and Houston Astros from 2006-12. The Los Angeles native spent the 2013-19 seasons managing at three levels in the Blue Jays Minor League system, including three in the Eastern League for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2014-2016). Meacham was the third base coach for the New York Yankees in 2008, and has managed at every level of the minor leagues (A-AA-AAA).

The Yard Goats open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4th at Dunkin' Park against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. Season tickets are now on sale on the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com. Individual tickets and promotions will be announced at a later date.

