Minor League Baseball Announces 2024 Double-A All-Star Teams and Award Winners

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Double-A classification.

EASTERN LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Carson Taylor Reading Philadelphia .277/.389/.465, .854, 16 HR, 75 RBI

Second Base Hao-Yu Lee Erie Detroit .298/.363/.488, .851, 12 HR, 56 RBI

Shortstop Marcelo Mayer Portland Boston .307/.370/.480, .850, 8 HR, 38 RBI

Third Base Gage Workman Erie Detroit .280/.366/.476, .842, 18 HR, 89 RBI, 30 SB

Catcher Agustin Ramirez* Somerset New York (AL) .289/.372/.570, .942, 16 HR, 49 RBI

Outfield Roman Anthony Portland Boston .269/.367/.489, .856, 15 HR, 45 RBI

Outfield Spencer Jones Somerset New York (AL) .259/.336/.452, .788, 17 HR, 78 RBI, 25 SB

Outfield Gabriel Rincones, Jr. Reading Philadelphia .263/.357/.487, .844, 11 HR, 29 RBI, 20 SB

Designated Hitter Kyle Teel Portland Boston .298/.390/.462, .852, 11 HR, 60 RBI

Utility Kristian Campbell Portland Boston .362/.463/.582, 1.045, 8 HR, 35 RBI

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Brandon Sproat Binghamton New York (NL) 11, 4-1, 2.45, 77, 11.12, .181

Starting Pitcher Jackson Jobe Erie Detroit 16, 4-2, 1.95, 81, 9.89, .163

Starting Pitcher Brad Lord Harrisburg Washington 12, 8-1, 1.40, 75, 9.55, .201

Starting Pitcher Parker Messick Akron Cleveland 14, 4-1, 2.06, 85, 11.64, .191

Reliever Eric Pardinho New Hampshire Toronto 21, 0-0, 1.01, 37, 12.47, .149

Reliever Andrew Walters Akron Cleveland 17, 3-0, 1.35, 38, 17.10, .181

*- was traded to Miami on July 27, 2024, in exchange for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Manager of the Year Bobby Meacham Hartford Colorado 76-60, First half division champions

Most Valuable Player Kristian Campbell Portland Boston .362/.463/.582, 1.045, 8 HR, 35 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Brandon Sproat Binghamton New York (NL) 11, 4-1, 2.45, 77, 11.12, .181

Top MLB Prospect Samuel Basallo Bowie Baltimore .289/.355/.465, .820, 16 HR, 55 RBI

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Ernesto Martinez Jr. Biloxi Milwaukee .284/.365/.466, .831, 13 HR, 62 RBI, 20 SB

Second Base James Triantos Tennessee Chicago (NL) .300/.345/.437, .782, 7 HR, 40 RBI, 38 SB

Shortstop Carson Williams Montgomery Tampa Bay .256/.352/.469, .821, 20 HR, 69 RBI, 33 SB

Third Base Matt Shaw Tennessee Chicago (NL) .279/.373/.468, .841, 14 HR, 50 RBI, 25 SB

Catcher Edgar Quero Birmingham Chicago (AL) .275/.360/.463, .823, 12 HR, 53 RBI

Outfield Chandler Simpson Montgomery Tampa Bay .351/.401/.407, .808, 1 HR, 20 RBI, 73 SB

Outfield Gustavo Campero Rocket City Los Angeles (AL) .279/.394/.494, .888, 14 HR, 45 RBI, 29 SB

Outfield Eric Wagaman Rocket City Los Angeles (AL) .260/.335/.460, .795, 14 HR, 46 RBI

Designated Hitter Dominic Keegan Montgomery Tampa Bay .285/.371/.435, .806, 9 HR, 60 RBI

Utility Brooks Baldwin Birmingham Chicago (AL) .322/.386/.441, .827, 6 HR, 37 RBI

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Caden Dana Rocket City Los Angeles (AL) 23, 9-7, 2.52, 147, 9.75, .184

Starting Pitcher Ian Seymour Montgomery Tampa Bay 17, 5-3, 2.36, 99, 9.76, .171

Starting Pitcher Noah Schultz Birmingham Chicago (AL) 16, 0-3, 1.48, 73, 10.77, .202

Starting Pitcher Drew Thorpe Birmingham Chicago (AL) 11, 7-1, 1.35, 56, 8.40, .170

Reliever Evan Reifert Montgomery Tampa Bay 35, 2-0, 1.96, 65, 14.16, .155

Reliever Blake Holub Biloxi Milwaukee 20, 2-2, 0.34, 29, 9.92, .220

Manager of the Year Kevin Boles Montgomery Tampa Bay 80-57, Division champions both halves

Most Valuable Player Matt Shaw Tennessee Chicago (NL) .279/.373/.468, .841, 14 HR, 50 RBI, 25 SB

Pitcher of the Year Noah Schultz Birmingham Chicago (AL) 16, 0-3, 1.48, 73, 10.77, .202

Top MLB Prospect Carson Williams Montgomery Tampa Bay .256/.352/.469, .821, 20 HR, 69 RBI, 33 SB

TEXAS LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Brennan Milone Midland Oakland .278/.361/.441, .802, 15 HR, 70 RBI

Second Base Cooper Bowman Midland Oakland .281/.378/.466, .844, 12 HR, 53 RBI, 35 SB

Shortstop Alex Freeland Tulsa Los Angeles (NL) .245/.370/.422, .792, 11 HR, 35 RBI, 24 SB

Third Base Cody Freeman Frisco Texas .264/.320/.432, .752, 14 HR, 63 RBI

Catcher Jimmy Crooks Springfield St. Louis .321/.410/.498, .908, 11 HR, 62 RBI

Outfield Carson McCusker Wichita Minnesota .281/.357/.489, .846, 15 HR, 64 RBI

Outfield Alejandro Osuna Frisco Texas .306/.379/.523, .902, 9 HR, 32 RBI

Outfield Colby Thomas Midland Oakland .282/.340/.568, .908, 14 HR, 47 RBI

Designated Hitter Dalton Rushing Tulsa Los Angeles (NL) .270/.378/.512, .890, 17 HR, 59 RBI

Utility Tim Tawa Amarillo Arizona .270/.340/.487, .827, 21 HR, 64 RBI

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Tink Hence Springfield St. Louis 20, 4-3, 2.71, 109, 12.31, .204

Starting Pitcher Andrew Morris Wichita Minnesota 12, 6-3, 1.90, 63, 9.19, .210

Starting Pitcher Zebby Matthews Wichita Minnesota 10, 2-1, 1.95, 63, 10.25, .180

Starting Pitcher Quinn Mathews Springfield St. Louis 9, 2-1, 2.41, 70, 12.05, .186

Reliever Matt Svanson Springfield St. Louis 53, 4-3. 2.69, 59, 8.34, .276, 27 SV

Reliever Troy Taylor Arkansas Seattle 29, 3-3, 1.17, 31, 9.09, .151, 16 SV

Manager of the Year Jose Leger Springfield St. Louis 79-59, First half division champions

Most Valuable Player Jimmy Crooks Springfield St. Louis .321/.410/.498, .908, 11 HR, 62 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Tink Hence Springfield St. Louis 20, 4-3, 2.71, 109, 12.31, .204

Top MLB Prospect Dalton Rushing Tulsa Los Angeles (NL) .270/.378/.512, .890, 17 HR, 59 RBI

