Spencer Jones and Agustin Ramirez Named to 2024 Double-A Eastern League All-Star Team

September 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has named Somerset Patriots OF Spencer Jones and former C/1B Agustin Ramirez to their 2024 Double-A Eastern League All-Star Team.

Jones finished the regular season with 17 HR, 78 RBI, 125 H, 30 2B, 6 3B, 52 XBH, 218 TB, 73 RBI and 25 SB. He hit .259/.336/.452 in 122 games played.

The Yankees top minor league prospect was among the Eastern League leaders in 2B (T-1st), XBH (T-1st), RBI (2nd), TB (2nd), H (3rd) and R (3rd) and all Yankees MiLB players in RBI (1st), XBH (1st), TB (1st), H (2nd), 2B (T-2nd) and R (T-3rd).

Jones was named MiLB's Eastern League Player of the Week three times in 2024 (6/24 - 6/30, 7/30 - 8/4, 8/26 - 9/1) and represented the Yankees in the All-Star Futures Game in July.

Ramirez slashed .289/.372/.570 to go along with a .942 OPS. At the time of his promotion to Triple-A on 6/19, the then-Yankees No. 20 prospect was the Eastern League leader with 16 HR, 49 RBI, 130 TB, 31 XBH and .942 OPS.

Ramirez was traded to the Miami Marlins, along with 2B Jared Serna and SS Abrahan Ramirez, in the deal that brought INF Jazz Chisholm to New York.

