RHP Brandon Sproat Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Year

September 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Minor League Baseball announced on Tuesday that RHP Brandon Sproat has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Year, as part of the Double-A League Awards. Sproat is the fifth Binghamton pitcher in franchise history to win the award, and the first since Corey Oswalt in 2017. He was also named to the Eastern League All-Star Team

Sproat, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Mets No. 1 prospect and 37th in all of baseball, was named by the Mets last week as the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year. The 24-year-old was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 0.87 WHIP over 11 starts with Binghamton. He had a strikeout to walk ratio of 77-to-15, averaged 11.12 strikeouts per nine innings, with opponents hitting .181 against him over 62.1 innings pitched with the Rumble Ponies. This was Sproat's first season pitching professionally.

Sproat's last start with the Rumble Ponies before being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse was a historic one. On August 2 vs. New Hampshire, the 24-year-old struck out 11 consecutive batters to end his outing, surpassing the MLB record of 10. Sproat was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week following that performance.

Another standout outing for Sproat came on June 2 vs. Harrisburg, when he allowed just one hit over seven scoreless frames, issuing just one walk and striking out 10. Sproat started the season with High-A Brooklyn, was promoted to Double-A Binghamton on May 13, and finished the year with Triple-A Syracuse.

During his time with the Rumble Ponies, Sproat was selected as the Mets representative to the MLB Futures Game. During his appearance at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Sproat faced the minimum in his one inning of work and according to mlb.com threw the two hardest pitches (99 mph) during the game.

Sproat was selected by the Mets in the second round of the 2023 draft out of the University of Florida. He is from Pace, Florida.

