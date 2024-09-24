Somerset Falls In Championship Series To SeaWolves, Concluding 2024 Season
September 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots fell to the Erie SeaWolves 3-2 in Game Two of the 2024 Eastern League Championship Series to conclude the 2024 season. The Patriots ended their postseason 2-2, having reach the playoffs for the third straight season and championship series for the second time over the past three seasons.
RHP Cam Schlittler (4 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 4 BB, 6 K) took the loss in his sole postseason outing. Schlittler concluded his 2024 regular season ranking among Yankees minor league leaders with a 3.36 ERA (2nd), 154 K (1st), 8 W (3rd), 120.2 IP (6th), 23 GS (T-6th), and a 1.27 WHIP (7th).
1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, R) blasted a two-run homer in the 7th inning to make it a one-run ballgame. Hardman had 8 HR over 74 regular season games with Somerset.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots pitcher Cam Schlittler
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from September 24, 2024
- Somerset Falls In Championship Series To SeaWolves, Concluding 2024 Season - Somerset Patriots
- Pardinho Named to Eastern League All-Star Roster - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Campbell Named Eastern League MVP - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yard Goats' Bobby Meacham Named EL Manager of Year - Hartford Yard Goats
- Three SeaWolves Named Eastern League All-Stars - Erie SeaWolves
- Samuel Basallo Named Eastern League's Top MLB Prospect - Bowie Baysox
- Spencer Jones and Agustin Ramirez Named to 2024 Double-A Eastern League All-Star Team - Somerset Patriots
- RubberDucks Parker Messick, Andrew Walters, Derrik Diaz and Mo Cuevas Earn Eastern League Honors - Akron RubberDucks
- Minor League Baseball Announces 2024 Double-A All-Star Teams and Award Winners - EL
- RHP Brandon Sproat Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Year - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Justin Crawford and Eiberson Castellano Named Paul Owens Award Winners - Reading Fightin Phils
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Somerset Falls In Championship Series To SeaWolves, Concluding 2024 Season
- Spencer Jones and Agustin Ramirez Named to 2024 Double-A Eastern League All-Star Team
- Game One Goes to Erie in Road Loss to Begin ELCS
- Jones' Heroics Seal Division Title And Trip To Eastern League Championship
- Dees Deals, Jones Jacks Somerset to Game One ELDS Win