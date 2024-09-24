Somerset Falls In Championship Series To SeaWolves, Concluding 2024 Season

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Erie SeaWolves 3-2 in Game Two of the 2024 Eastern League Championship Series to conclude the 2024 season. The Patriots ended their postseason 2-2, having reach the playoffs for the third straight season and championship series for the second time over the past three seasons.

RHP Cam Schlittler (4 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 4 BB, 6 K) took the loss in his sole postseason outing. Schlittler concluded his 2024 regular season ranking among Yankees minor league leaders with a 3.36 ERA (2nd), 154 K (1st), 8 W (3rd), 120.2 IP (6th), 23 GS (T-6th), and a 1.27 WHIP (7th).

1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, R) blasted a two-run homer in the 7th inning to make it a one-run ballgame. Hardman had 8 HR over 74 regular season games with Somerset.

